The Tech Weekender: iPhone 12 price in India; Flipkart Big Billion Days sale; Amazon Great Indian Festival offers; and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending October 16. Pranav Hegde Apple, on October 13, unveiled four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four iPhone 12 models run on A14 Bionic and come with 5G support. Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come with an improved dual-camera setup housing a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens. iPhone Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom. Both Pro models feature a LiDAR scanner found on the iPad Pro models. To know more about the new iPhone 12 price in India, click here. OnePlus 8T launched in India comes with some incremental upgrades over the OnePlus 8. The main areas of upgrade include the display, camera, and battery. OnePlus 8T features a 120Hzz 6.55-inch AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a Snapdragon 865 processor. OnePlus 8T price in India starts at Rs 42,999 and is on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Xiaomi Mi 10T series has been launched in India. Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India starts from Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 37,999. The Mi 10T Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the single 8GB/128GB configuration. For Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T specs, click here. Vivo V20 was launched earlier this week. The smartphone weighs 171 grams and is only 7.38mm thick. Vivo V20 price starts at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration launched at Rs 27,990. Click here to check our Vivo V20 first impressions. Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale have begun. The two e-commerce giants are offering massive discounts across different categories of products. To check the best Flipkart Big Billion Days deal, click here. For Amazon Great Indian Festival offers and deals, click here Micromax has announced its comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its “In” range of smartphones. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma announced that company’s re-entry in the smartphone space via a short video on Twitter. Details about the first Micromax smartphone under the “In” branding are currently unknown. Sharma also did not reveal the estimated launch date of the smartphone in India. The company has also confirmed to invest Rs 500 crore on expanding local manufacturing and research and development (R&D) operations as it prepares a comeback plan in India's smartphone market. Twitter, on October 15, said its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage. The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack Samsung Galaxy S20 FE went on sale earlier this week. Priced at Rs 49,999, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE competes against the likes of OnePlus 8T, Mi 10T, etc. Should you buy the Galaxy S20 FE? Check our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review to find out. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the smartphone-maker a day ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch. Pei is said to start his own venture after quitting OnePlus and is in talks with investors to raise capital for his venture. Details about the venture are currently unknown. There is also no word on whether the new company headed by Pei will be a smartphone/technology company. Apple iPhone 11 price in India dropped soon after the iPhone 12 launch. As part of the Diwali offer, Apple iPhone 11 will be available for Rs 47,900 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Amazon is also matching Apple India online store's offer and giving free AirPods with iPhone 11 for Rs 54,900. First Published on Oct 17, 2020 11:34 am