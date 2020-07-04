The Tech Weekender: India's ban on Chinese apps, the spark of Chingari and is an edit button on Twitter coming?

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending July 3. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/8 The Government of India imposed an interim ban on 59 Chinese apps under Section 69A of the IT Act. According to the government order, these Chinese apps were engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order". The list of 59 banned Chinese apps included popular apps like TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt, etc. 2/8 US semiconductor giant Intel will invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL). The deal with Intel — the 12th such investment in 11 weeks —takes the total stake that Reliance sold in Jio Platforms to 25.09 percent. Mumbai-based RIL has now raised a combined Rs 117,588.45 crore from some of the world’s leading tech investors led by Facebook, which bought a 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22. Here's a fact-box of all the 12 deals so far. 3/8 Reliance Jio also launched JioMeet -- an HD video conferencing app -- to directly take on Zoom. Users can connect with up to 100 participants, schedule meetings or share screens, a service especially of use with most people working remotely. JioMeet is a network and device agnostic video calling app, with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. The app can also be accessed through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for users who wish to attend video calls to join meetings. It is available free of cost across Android and iOS. 4/8 The latest WhatsApp features being rolled out to the mobile and web client include QR code for contacts, animated stickers, and dark mode for the web and desktop client. WhatsApp has also made improvements to its group calling feature. The new update will allow you to focus on whoever you want by pressing and holding to maximise a participant’s video to full screen. More on the new WhatsApp features here. 5/8 Twitter said it will bring the edit button but under one condition, and it has something to do with wearing a mask. "You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," the micro-blogging website tweeted. Twitter users had different reactions — some urged others to wear a mask, some denied, while the remaining others joked about never getting the edit button. Click here to see how people reacted to the tweet. 6/8 The interim ban on 59 Chinese apps has led to the rise of homegrown apps in India. Chingari and Mitron, the two Indian alternatives to Chinese short video-making app TikTok, have gained significant popularity over the past 48 hours and jumped to the top two spots on the Apple App Store. Among the two Indian apps, Chingari has managed to gain the most with over 25 lakh downloads. The short video-making app is ranked number 1 on the Apple App Store’s Social Networking category and has an overall rating of 4.2 stars. Mitron, earlier this week, was ranked number 1 on the Google Play Store’s Top Free apps category. The app has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. 7/8 Days after the Indian government banned Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, Instagram has started testing Reels in India. Similar to TikTok, Instagram Reels allows users to create 15-second engaging videos using a catalogue of music and user-generated audio clips, which can be posted to Instagram Stories or shared via direct message. 8/8 Days after TikTok, Microsoft Linkedin has been caught snooping on iOS’ clipboard. A developer stated that LinkedIn was copying contents from his MacBook Pro while he was accessing the app on his iPad Pro. The developer was able to catch hold of the snooping, thanks to Apple’s new iOS 14 feature, which notifies the user when an app is accessing the clipboard. More on the snooping act here. First Published on Jul 4, 2020 02:46 pm