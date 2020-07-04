The Tech Weekender: India's ban on Chinese apps, the spark of Chingari and is an edit button on Twitter coming?

The interim ban on 59 Chinese apps has led to the rise of homegrown apps in India. Chingari and Mitron, the two Indian alternatives to Chinese short video-making app TikTok, have gained significant popularity over the past 48 hours and jumped to the top two spots on the Apple App Store. Among the two Indian apps, Chingari has managed to gain the most with over 25 lakh downloads. The short video-making app is ranked number 1 on the Apple App Store’s Social Networking category and has an overall rating of 4.2 stars. Mitron, earlier this week, was ranked number 1 on the Google Play Store’s Top Free apps category. The app has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.