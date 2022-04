Samsung has launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The Galaxy M33 5G arrives as an affordable 5G smartphone that features a high-refresh-rate display, quad cameras, a massive battery, and an Exynos chipset. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 20,499. The Galaxy M33 5G is available in two colour options – Blue and Green.

Instagram is bringing in seven new features to make the messaging experience on the photo and the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform more fun and seamless. The first of the seven features will allow users to directly reply to chats without heading to the inbox. There’s also a new quick send feature that will allow users to effortlessly reshare posts with their closest friends by tapping and holding the share button. Users will also be able to see who’s free to chat with by pushing those friends online to the top of the inbox.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has officially dropped in India. OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone has been unveiled alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and a new Radiant Silver colour variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 71,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro feature a starting price of EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 75,500) globally.

Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google's Threat Analysis Group said in a report. The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described as "credential phishing campaigns" launched by a Russian-based group called Coldriver, or Callisto. "These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown," the report said.

Samsung has just announced a trio of mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. The three handsets include the Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The new Galaxy A series phones are touted to deliver four years of Android updates, which is significantly high for a mid-range Android smartphone. Click here to know more

Sony has announced its new PlayStation Plus service for PS5 console owners. The company has announced three tiers and over 700 games under the subscription service. The base tier is called PlayStation Plus Essential wherein users can monthly download two games, online multiplayer access, cloud saves, and discounts. It is essentially the same as the current PlayStation Plus service. Click here for more details