The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Research has said that they noticed attempted exploits of the newly discovered Log4J vulnerability on more than 44% of corporate networks worldwide. Worse, experts are of the opinion that the vulnerability could allow attackers to steal data. What many have described as the most critical vulnerability of the last decade, has taken over the internet by storm. For cybersecurity companies, last week has been hectic. They have been fielding calls from clients on ways to protect their systems from what the experts have described as the “single biggest most critical vulnerability of the last decade”— Log4j, a logging utility. While major businesses have secured their systems from the vulnerability, experts say firms should brace for serious business impact from hackers, given the time lag between when the vulnerability was first exposed and addressed.