you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

India becomes most spammed country, MediaTek cements lead over Qualcomm, Elon Musk named person of the year by Time magazine, and more.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
India ranked number four when it comes to the countries with the most spammed calls in 2021, according to the Truecaller Global Spam report. The country moved from ninth to the fourth position this year, owing to a significant increase in sales and telemarketing calls. Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India this year. That is over 6,64,000 calls every day and 27,000 calls every hour of every day.
MediaTek recently extended its lead in the smartphone SoC shipment, easily surpassing Qualcomm. According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek shipped 40 percent of the total smartphone SoCs in Q3 2021, recording seven percent year-on-year growth. Global SoC shipments grew 6 percent year-on-year in Q3 2021, while 5G SoC shipments almost doubled as compared to the same time last year. And while MediaTek dominated overall smartphone SoC shipments, Qualcomm nearly double its 5G chip shipments in Q3 2021, recoding 62 percent shipments up from 32 percent at the same time last year.
Cybersecurity firm Check Point Research have said that they noticed attempted exploits of the newly discovered Log4J vulnerability on more than 44% of corporate networks worldwide. Worse, experts are of the opinion that the vulnerability could allow attackers to steal data. What many have described as the most critical vulnerability of the last decade, has taken over the internet by storm. For cybersecurity companies, last week has been hectic. They have been fielding calls from clients on ways to protect their systems from what the experts have described as the “single biggest most critical vulnerability of the last decade”— Log4j, a logging utility. While major businesses have secured their systems from the vulnerability, experts say firms should brace for serious business impact from hackers, given the time lag between when the vulnerability was first exposed and addressed
Oppo has unveiled the Find N, the company's first foray into the foldable phone market currently dominated by Samsung. Oppo stated that it went through six different iterations of the concept over four years before settling on the final design. The company says the design is gapless, meaning it practically eliminates any gap between the two halves, when they are folded. The Find N also offers a buffer where the screen folds, which leads to a minimal crease in the design, that is 80% less noticeable than the competition. Oppo unveiled the Air Glass at its annual INNO day for 2021. The company's take on Augmented Reality (AR) glasses features what it calls, "Cicada Wing Design," and an internally developed Spark Micro Projector.
Time magazine named Tesla founder and space entrepreneur Elon Musk as its person of the year, capping a roller-coaster 2021 for the technology magnate. In October his electric car company's valuation soared above a trillion dollars, and throughout the year his company SpaceX has teamed up with US space agency NASA to launch various missions including smashing a rocket into an asteroid in a test run for redirecting any future Earth-bound space rock.
Epic Games Store has begun its annual holiday game sales and, as per tradition, has 15 games to share with players for free. The first game being given away is Shenmue 3. Epic is also giving away a coupon for you to use, that instantly gives you Rs 750 off on any purchase of Rs 1,099 or higher. The sale will end on January 6 and will allow you to save up to 75% on selected titles.
Netflix reduced its India pricing for the first time since the service's foray in 2016. The entry-level Basic plan, that allows subscribers to watch its shows and films in standard definition (SD) on a single mobile, tablet, computer or television screen at a time, has been slashed to Rs 199 per month from Rs 499 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard tier which offers high-definition (HD) content along with support for two concurrent screens, has been reduced to Rs 499 per month from Rs 649 per month.
Tags: #Elon Musk #Epic Games #Log4j #MediaTek #Netflix #Oppo #Qualcomm #smartphones #The Tech Weekender #Truecaller
first published: Dec 18, 2021 02:01 pm

