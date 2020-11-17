Smartphones that emit the most and the least radiation: Which one do you own?

To say that smartphones are a necessity in the contemporary world would not be an overstatement. From making calls to managing our daily routines to keeping track of our health, the tiny device acts as a personal assistant that does not complain! But did you know that smartphones emit radiation which can cause life-threatening diseases such as cancer? There’s little conclusive research on effects of cell phone radiation on humans but exposure to radiation does affect health. The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection has collected comprehensive data on smartphones- new and old -ranking devices that emit the most radiation by giving them Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value. Take a look at smartphones that emit the most and the least radiation. (Image: Pixabay)