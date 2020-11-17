Smartphones that emit the most and the least radiation: Which one do you own?

Take a look at smartphones that emit the most and the least radiation. Moneycontrol News To say that smartphones are a necessity in the contemporary world would not be an overstatement. From making calls to managing our daily routines to keeping track of our health, the tiny device acts as a personal assistant that does not complain! But did you know that smartphones emit radiation which can cause life-threatening diseases such as cancer? There’s little conclusive research on effects of cell phone radiation on humans but exposure to radiation does affect health. The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection has collected comprehensive data on smartphones- new and old -ranking devices that emit the most radiation by giving them Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value. Take a look at smartphones that emit the most and the least radiation. (Image: Pixabay) We first start with smartphones that emit the most radiation and on number 5 is: HTC U12 life | SAR value: 1.48 (Image: HTC) 4. OnePlus 6T | SAR value: 1.55 (Image: OnePlus) 3. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 | SAR value: 1.58 (Image: mi) 2. OnePlus 5T | SAR value: 1.68 (Image: OnePlus) 1. Xiaomi Mi A1 | SAR value: 1.75 (Image: mi) Moving on to the list of least radiation emitting phones, at no. 5 we have: Samsung Galaxy S8+ | SAR value: 0.26 (Image: Samsung) 4. Samsung Galaxy A8 | SAR value: 0.24 (Image: Samsung) 3. LG G7 | SAR value: 0.24 (Image: LG) 2. ZTE Axon Elite | SAR value: 0.17 (Image: ZTE) 1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | SAR value: 0.17 (Image: Samsung) First Published on Feb 11, 2019 04:00 pm