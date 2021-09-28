Realme GT Master Explorer Edition hands-on: One of Realme's best smartphones that did not launch in India

When Realme launched the GT series in India, the company launched two new premium devices--Realme GT 5G with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and the GT Master Edition with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. For reasons unknown, Realme did not launch the third smartphone that sits between these two devices - Realme GT Master Explorer Edition in India. The company, however, sent its review unit to us to get an experience.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is perhaps one of the best Realme smartphones when it comes to looks. The white colour variant here has a glass back and comes with a matte finish. The combination perhaps feels perfect as it not only looks premium but also helps keep fingerprints at bay. What makes it even better is that the rear panel is mostly clean. We do not get to see the large "Dare to Leap" branding slapped on the back, unlike many other Realme phones in India.

Not just in terms of looks but the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition also offers an excellent in-hand feel. The curved sides offer a good grip. The phone weighs around 185 grams but doesn't feel heavy, thanks to the good weight distribution.

While the sides are curved, the phone gets flat top and bottom edges. The latter houses the USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and the SIM tray.

The user experience is further enhanced courtesy of the curved display. The phone has a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that offers vibrant, punchy colours. We do not see many phones in the under Rs 30,000/Rs 35,000 price segment with a curved screen that offers an immersive viewing experience. The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition could have been a standout here. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate support and comes with other features like HDR10+ certification, a peak brightness of 1100 nits, etc.

There's no compromise in the camera performance either. The phone gets the same 64MP + 8MP + 2MP sensor setup which you find on the GT 5G. The camera performance is also quite good for the price.

Here is a sample image shot on the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. The ultrawide and wide-angle images were shot at around 5 pm when the sun was about to set. It managed to capture good details and get the colours mostly right. Lowlight performance could have been better though.