Microsoft's Internet Explorer to retire tonight after 27 years of service

Moneycontrol News

It’s the end of an era as Microsoft officially ends support for Internet Explorer on June 15 midnight. As Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer, a look at the 27-year-long journey of the iconic browser.Internet Explorer made its debut on August 8, 1995. It was a reworked model of Spyglass Mosaic, one of the first web browsers.In a span of six years after making its debut, Internet Explorer released its sixth version in 2001. The version had support for CSS. It was IE’s most popular version.The eighth version of Internet Explorer had support for CSS 2.1, AJAX and RSS. A ‘Favourite’ tab was added to save favourite sites.The downfall of Internet Explorer began in January 2016. Microsoft discontinued its active technical support for all other versions of Internet Explorer except IE 11. Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer as the company’s preferred browser.A look at the downfall of Internet Explorer from 1995 to 2019.