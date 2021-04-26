MARKET NEWS

iQOO 7 Legend vs Mi 11X Pro compared: Which is best phone under Rs 40,000 in India?

Here's how the Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend compare!

Carlsen Martin
April 26, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST
The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend just arrived in India’s sub-40K segment, bringing tremendous value without too many compromises. Of the two devices, the iQOO 7 Legend arrives as the flagship offering with a starting price of Rs 39,990. But despite its flagship specs and excellent value, the iQOO 7 Legend does have a challenger in the form of the recently unveiled Mi 11X Pro. The Mi 11X Pro features a similar price and comes with near-similar flagship specs. So, let’s find out how these two phones compare.
Both phones follow the same design and build formula on the front and back with a few differences, the most prominent being the finish. The iQOO 7 Legend and the Mi 11X Pro both feature a glass front and back panel as well as flat displays, although the camera modules of the two phones are different. Additionally, the iQOO 7 Legend features an in-display fingerprint reader, while the Mi 11X Pro shifts it to the power button.
The Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iQOO 7 Legend boats a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11X Pro opts for a 360Hz touch sampling rate as opposed to 300Hz on the iQOO 7 Legend, although the latter also has an Instant touch sampling rate of 1000Hz. Both phones support HDR, offer a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, but the iQOO 7 Legend has a slightly higher contrast ratio. Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro panel also has an A+ rating by DisplayMate.
When it comes to performance, both devices have pretty similar specs, featuring the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, UFS 3.1 storage standards, and LPDDR5 RAM. However, the iQOO 7 Legend also comes a 12GB RAM options, while the Mi 11X Pro is limited to 8GB. In terms of performance, the iQOO 7 Legend certainly has an advantage as its 831200 AnTuTu score is the fastest of any smartphone in India.
For optics, the Mi 11X Pro opts for a 108 MP, f/1.75 primary camera paired with an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 5 MP telemacro unit. The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, gets a 48 MP, f/1.79 main sensor, a 13 MP, f/2.46 portrait camera, and a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The iQOO 7 Legend’s main camera also supports OIS. Video resolution on the Mi 11X Pro tops out at 8K resolution, while the iQOO 7 Legend is limited to 4K.
On the front, the iQOO 7 Legend has a 16 MP selfie camera, while the Mi 11X Pro boasts a 20 MP front camera. Whoever wins the camera competition is anyone’s game, both phones have their strengths and weaknesses. The main camera on the Mi 11 X Pro does come with its advantages, while the ultrawide shooter on the iQOO 7 Legend might be slight advantage. Lastly, the 13 MP portrait camera on the iQOO 7 Legend will offer a significant advantage over its 5 MP counterpart on the Mi 11X Pro.
While the Mi 11X Pro features a bigger 4,520 mAh battery, as compared to 4,000 mAh on the iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO doubles the charging speed at 66W. iQOO also uses a dual-cell battery to increase charging speed that allows you to power the phone in under 25 minutes.
In terms of software, both phones run on Android 11 with their own custom skins. The Mi 11X Pro has MIUI 12, while the iQOO 7 Legend features Funtouch OS 11.1. Both skins have their own issues with bloatware, but if I had to pick one of the two, MIUI would definitely be the better option.
