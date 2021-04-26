iQOO 7 Legend vs Mi 11X Pro compared: Which is best phone under Rs 40,000 in India?

The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend just arrived in India’s sub-40K segment, bringing tremendous value without too many compromises. Of the two devices , the iQOO 7 Legend arrives as the flagship offering with a starting price of Rs 39,990. But despite its flagship specs and excellent value, the iQOO 7 Legend does have a challenger in the form of the recently unveiled Mi 11X Pro. The Mi 11X Pro features a similar price and comes with near-similar flagship specs. So, let’s find out how these two phones compare.

Both phones follow the same design and build formula on the front and back with a few differences, the most prominent being the finish. The iQOO 7 Legend and the Mi 11X Pro both feature a glass front and back panel as well as flat displays, although the camera modules of the two phones are different. Additionally, the iQOO 7 Legend features an in-display fingerprint reader, while the Mi 11X Pro shifts it to the power button.

The Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iQOO 7 Legend boats a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11X Pro opts for a 360Hz touch sampling rate as opposed to 300Hz on the iQOO 7 Legend, although the latter also has an Instant touch sampling rate of 1000Hz. Both phones support HDR, offer a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, but the iQOO 7 Legend has a slightly higher contrast ratio. Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro panel also has an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

When it comes to performance, both devices have pretty similar specs, featuring the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, UFS 3.1 storage standards, and LPDDR5 RAM. However, the iQOO 7 Legend also comes with a 12GB RAM option, while the Mi 11X Pro is limited to 8GB. In terms of performance, the iQOO 7 Legend certainly has an advantage as its 831,200 AnTuTu score is the fastest of any smartphone in India.

In optics, the Mi 11X Pro opts for a 108 MP, f/1.75 primary camera paired with an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 5 MP telemacro unit. The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, gets a 48 MP, f/1.79 main sensor, a 13 MP, f/2.46 portrait camera, and a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The iQOO 7 Legend’s main camera also supports OIS. Video resolution on the Mi 11X Pro tops out at 8K resolution, while the iQOO 7 Legend is limited to 4K.

On the front, the iQOO 7 Legend has a 16 MP selfie camera, while the Mi 11X Pro boasts a 20 MP front camera. Whoever wins the camera competition is anyone’s game as both phones have their strengths and weaknesses. The main camera on the Mi 11 X Pro does come with its advantages, while the ultrawide shooter on the iQOO 7 Legend might be a slight upper hand. Lastly, the 13 MP portrait camera on the iQOO 7 Legend will offer a significant advantage over its 5 MP counterpart on the Mi 11X Pro.

While the Mi 11X Pro features a bigger 4,520 mAh battery, as compared to 4,000 mAh on the iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO doubles the charging speed at 66W. iQOO also uses a dual-cell battery to increase charging speed that allows you to power the phone in under 25 minutes.