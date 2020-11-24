India bans 43 more apps: Here are the most popular apps that have been axed

At the time of writing this report, these apps were still available on the Google Play Store. Moneycontrol News The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on November 24 issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India. MEITY said in a release: "This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order." Here are the most popular of the 43 apps that have been banned in India. AliExpress | AliExpress is an online retail service based in China owned by the Alibaba Group. AliExpress was one of the biggest of the 43 new apps banned by the Indian government. This comes as a major setback to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. AliExpress has a 4.5-star rating and over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Snack Video | Snack Video is a video creation and sharing platform that rose to popularity in the aftermath of the TikTok ban. Before it was banned by the Indian government, Snack Video had 100 million downloads and a 4.2-star rating. CamCard - Business Card Reader | CamCard is an app that makes it easy to manage and exchange business cards. The app is designed for entrepreneurs, marketing experts, business developers, and salespeople. At the time of its ban, CamCard had 56 million users and a 4.1 rating on the Play Store. Lalamove India | Lalamove India is an express delivery service that connects users with nearby delivery drivers and couriers instantly. Lalamove India has over a million installs on the Google Play Store. Heroes Evolved | One of the more popular games to get the axe is Heroes Evolved. The game is a MOBA where you play as part of a 5-member team. Heroes Evolved has a 3.6-star rating on the Google Play Store and currently has over 10 million installs. DateMyAge | DateMyAge is an online dating for mature single women and men worldwide. The app has over one million installs and has a 3.6-star rating on the Play Store. AsianDate | AsianDate is a free dating chat app with over 5 million installs on the Play Store. The app is an ideal place to meet single people and has a 3.5 rating on the Google Play Store. MangoTV | MangoTV has several Chinese original varieties, series and entertainment videos. The app has a 3.5-star rating and features over 1 million users. DingTalk | DingTalk is a free communication and collaboration platform by Alibaba. DingTalk has over 7 million users and features a 3.7 rating on the Play Store. The app has features like Enterprise address book, unified communication, Instant Messages, Free attendance management and mobile approval, task and calendar management, and more. First Published on Nov 24, 2020 08:15 pm