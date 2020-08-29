In pics | Smartphones launched earlier this week in India and other markets

Xiaomi Redmi 9, Oppo A53, Asus Zenfone 7 series and some other smartphones that were launched earlier this week in India and other markets. Moneycontrol News Xiaomi Redmi 9 (Rs 8,999) | Redmi 9 specifications include a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 includes a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, Redmi 9 has a 5MP front camera. The smartphone also packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Redmi 9 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999, and the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro | Asus Zenfone 7 series were launched earlier this week in Taiwan. The two Zenfone smartphones sport a similar all-screen design and a rotating flip camera. Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro specifications include a 6.67-inch Full HD+, 90Hz all-screen NanoEdge display, a 64MP + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto lens triple-camera setup that flips and doubles as a front camera as well. There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging on the Zenfone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7. While the Zenfone 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip, the vanilla Zenfone 7 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Asus Zenfone 7 comes in two storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB, priced at TWD 21,990 (Rs 55,749) and TWD 23,990 (Rs 60, 820). Asus Zenfone 7 Pro comes in a single configuration of 8GB + 256GB and is priced at TWD 27,990 (Rs 70,960). Vivo Y20, Y20i (Rs 12,990, Rs 11,490) | Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch Full Halo View display with a waterdrop notch on top for the 8MP front camera. Under the hood, the smartphones get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The Y20 has 4GB RAM, whereas the Y20i has 3GB RAM. Both smartphones feature 64GB storage as standard. You can further exchange the memory via a microSD card. The smartphones also pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The difference between the two phones is that the Vivo Y20 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Y20i will get support for standard charging (10W). Oppo A53 (Rs 12,990) | Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a tiny circular cutout on the upper left corner for the 16MP front camera. On the back, the Oppo A53 features a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. Under the hood, Oppo A53 2020 gets powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. Oppo A53 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.2 skin. Nokia 5.3 (Rs 13,999) | Nokia 5.3 specifications include a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage. As part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Moto G9 (Rs 11,499) | Moto G9 specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display with a 20:9 aspect, a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The screen features a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. On the back, the Moto G9 boasts a triple-camera setup in a square-shaped camera module. The camera setup comprises of a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. Gionee Max (Rs 5,999) | Gionee Max sports a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone opts for a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP front camera. On the back, the Gionee Max gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. One of the biggest highlights of the Gionee Max is its massive 5,000 mAh battery. The battery supports 10W wired charging as well as reverse wired charging. First Published on Aug 29, 2020 10:42 am