In pics | Smartphones launched earlier this week in India and other markets

Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro | Asus Zenfone 7 series were launched earlier this week in Taiwan. The two Zenfone smartphones sport a similar all-screen design and a rotating flip camera. Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro specifications include a 6.67-inch Full HD+, 90Hz all-screen NanoEdge display, a 64MP + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto lens triple-camera setup that flips and doubles as a front camera as well. There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging on the Zenfone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7. While the Zenfone 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip, the vanilla Zenfone 7 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Asus Zenfone 7 comes in two storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB, priced at TWD 21,990 (Rs 55,749) and TWD 23,990 (Rs 60, 820). Asus Zenfone 7 Pro comes in a single configuration of 8GB + 256GB and is priced at TWD 27,990 (Rs 70,960).