In pics | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a solid upgrade over its predecessor and gets all the basics right. For those who find the ‘fold’ form appealing, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the closest you’ll get to perfection
The Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 4 was recently unveiled in global and Indian markets. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrived with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at its latest Unpacked event
. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold has some small improvements and hardware upgrades over its predecessor, which was the benchmark for the previous generation of foldable smartphones. Most of the upgrades are the minor quality of life improvements and traditional generational hardware upgrades while the design is almost the same.
The upgrades to the Fold 4 come with a slightly higher price tag compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review
). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India is set at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also offered in a 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB configuration that will set you back by Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999, respectively.
As mentioned earlier, not much has changed on the design front, though there are a few changes from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung has increased the width of the external display, making it a bit easier to type on, thanks to its 23.1:9 aspect ratio. However, the keyboard still feels a bit cramped in the vertical orientation. When unfolded, the internal screen features a 7.6-inch screen size and a 21.6:18 aspect ratio.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 boast an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone also comes with stylus support and an armour aluminium frame along with a glass back. Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ to protect the Fold 4 on all sides, though the inner display for the first time has an ultra-thin layer of glass as opposed to plastic. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been independently tested, folding up to 200,000 times. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams and measures 6.3 mm when unfolded and 15.8 mm when unfolded. Samsung has made the phone 8 grams lighter and 0.2 mm thinner.
Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ LTPO AMOLED panel. The screen can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz for better power consumption. The inner display has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and supports HDR10+. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports an HD+ 6.2-inch cover or outer AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both cover display and back panel are protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus+. Both the external and internal displays get impressively bright and is easily visible under direct sunlight. Samsung has done an excellent job with the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
When it comes to performance, there are zero compromises. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which offers better peak sustained performance and power efficiency. The chip is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. We did run a Geekbench 5 test that yielded a single-core score of points and a multi-core score of 1012 points and a multi-core score of 3201 points. We did try a little gaming on the Fold but moving to the larger screen on FPS titles can be a little tricky. However, the phone can handle any title you throw at it with little effort.
Samsung has updated the camera system on the new phone. The Z Fold 4 now has the same set of cameras as the Galaxy S22 (Review
), which means flagship camera performance. The new 50 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor uses “Tetra binning” technology to output photos in 12 megapixels. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a 10 MP, f/2.4 telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. There is a 4 MP under-display camera for video calls and a 10 MP selfie camera in the hole-punch notch of the external cover screen. Here are some camera samples
.
Daylight shots on the primary camera come out with nice detail and sharpness but the colours tend to be more pronounced and aggressive. Colour consistency is also well maintained across all three lenses. The main camera also captures more light, less noise, good dynamic range, and more details in Night mode. On balance, the camera setup here is not too different from that of the Galaxy S22. On the plus side, you can also use the three rear cameras for selfies using the cover display as a viewfinder, which makes the camera experience all the more sweeter. We will dive deep into camera performance in our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.
When it comes to battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4,400 mAh cell. In our brief experience with the device, the battery life was sufficient but frequent use of the unfolded phone can drain the battery faster. The battery also supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Again, there’s no charger in the box, which is a shame considering the price of the device.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also the first Samsung smartphone to run on Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1 on top. Android 12L is a version of Android for large-screen devices. Samsung promises four more Android versions and five years of security updates. Samsung’s interface is generally clean and bloat-free, while the foldable form factor can be both fun and challenging, but we’ll take an in-depth look at it in our full Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.
At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels like a solid upgrade over its predecessor. Samsung has got all the basics right and for those who find this ‘fold’ form factor appealing, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite literally the closest you’ll get to perfection. There are a lot of aspects of the Z Fold 4 that work really well, particularly as a smartphone. We will go through all the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s ‘Pro’ and ‘Cons’ in our full review. My first impression of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is positive. There’s no doubt that pricing will be a hurdle but the Z Fold 4 is somewhat of a tried and tested novelty device.