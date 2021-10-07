In Pics | iPhone 13 review

The iPhone 13 comes with the same design as iPhone 12. What has changed on the outside is the rear camera sensor layout and the notch at the front. While the design might be the same, some notable changes have been made on the inside.

Apple did not switch the camera sensor position only to distinguish the iPhone 13 from iPhone 12, but primarily because the sensors are bigger than before. The iPhone 13 camera module continues to house a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. You can click here to check some of the camera samples we shot for our iPhone 13 review.

The notch is also 20 percent smaller. Oddly, Apple is not making any use of the extra screen space. This could be to maintain uniformity across all iOS 15 devices but to have an option for the iPhone 13 would have been nice.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 13 is brighter than ever. Apple's non-Pro iPhone now comes with a display brightness of 800 nits. It hits a peak of 1200 nits when HDR content is being consumed. The colour accurate, vibrate display does not give any issues, even when watching content outdoors. More details about the display in our iPhone 13 review here

Apple also made big claims about the iPhone 13 battery life at the event. Much like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 is expected to offer up to 2.5 hours of better battery life compared to its predecessor. The claim proved valid with my iPhone 13 review unit giving me over nine hours of SoT on a single charge. More details about the battery life here

The iPhone 13 series continues to feature a Lightning port at the bottom.

While the screen is brighter and better than ever, it would have been nice to see a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13. The feature is currently reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the vanilla 13 also gets the new A15 Bionic chip under the hood. While it shares the six-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, the vanilla models come with a four-core GPU.

Apple claims the iPhone 13 will offer 50 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent better GPU performance than the competition. For the average Joe who scrolls through social media, makes calls or even plays games on the smartphone, the iPhone 13 offers more than enough power. The raw power this processor has will be useful to offer smooth performance for at least three to four years.