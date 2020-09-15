In Pics | First impressions of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX701LXS)

The Zephyrus S17 model Asus sent us costs Rs 2,82,990, which is not just expensive; it will straight up burn a hole in your wallet, pocket, and might just burn your floor. But if we are being honest, looking at this spec sheet, the price seems pretty standard and in line with most other laptops in this range. With the Zephyrus S17, you venture into the ultra-premium space, and if that is not enough, you also have to think about this ultra-slim form factor. What you are paying for is a decked-out gaming laptop with no compromises in all areas that are important, with the added benefit of a sleek design. Additionally, our initial impressions on cooling were also superb. Stay tuned for our full review for a more in-depth look at the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX701LXS).