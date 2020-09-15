In Pics | First impressions of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX701LXS)

The best over-the-top gaming ultrabook just got better! Carlsen Martin Asus has just added new notebooks to its ROG lineup, including the latest entrant to the ROG Zephyrus S series. Unlike the Zephyrus G14 we reviewed last month, the Zephyrus S models are designed to deliver over-the-top performance, with their monstrous specs in a relatively slim and light chassis. Today, we’re taking a look at the notebook that sits atop of the entire Zephyrus lineup, the ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX701LXS). The new Zephyrus S17 follows the same design language as its predecessors. The lid features a metallic, black brushed magnesium alloy with the ROG logo in the top corner. Popping open the lid reveals the familiar keyboard design of the Zephyrus S lineup, which shifts the keyboard to the bottom for better heat management. The Zephyrus S series has been synonymous with style and performance, and the S17 certainly doesn’t miss out on the former. The laptop weighs around 2.6 kg and is barely 18.7mm thick, giving it that ultra-slim form factor. The Zephyrus S17 features an N-key rollover keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting. The trackpad here has been shifted to the right and also features an integrated calculator. The keys are pretty sizeable and have decent travel, making it a pretty decent keyboard. However, there are a few caveats to this design, if you aren’t using a mouse, the trackpad takes some getting used to. Additionally, using the laptop on anything but a desk is quite uncomfortable because of the keyboard positioning, But whoever gamed on a lap right! In terms of I/O, the ROG Zephyrus S17 has got things well under control, with three standard USB ports, two on the right and one on the left. Additionally, you also get a USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen2, DisplayPort 1.4, PD 3.0, Thunderbolt 3), an HDMI port, a Kensington lock, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. You also have two vents on the back and one on either side. The only noticeable absentee here is an Ethernet port, although a USB to Ethernet adapter solves that problem. One of the most impressive parts of last year’s Zephyrus GX701 was its display. This year, Asus has taken things one step further, making the leap to 300Hz. The new S17 sports a 17.3-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with G-Sync support. Apart from the chin, the bezels are relatively thin, while the webcam is still missing here. Additionally, the panel is Pantone Validated, ensuring colour accuracy for creative work. The viewing angles on the screen are excellent, making this the perfect display for content consumption, content creation, and gaming. As far as Full HD panels go, this is as good as it gets. For performance, the new ROG Zephyrus S17 opts for an Intel Core i7-10875H or a Core i7-10750H, both 8-core CPUs capable of 5.0 GHz speeds. For graphics, the Zephyrus S17 can be equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-P, RTX 2070 Super Max-P, or RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. Our model was retrofitted with an Intel Core i7-10875H, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and lastly, an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. In our initial tests, the ROG Zephyrus S17 did quite well, handling games with ease. In Overwatch, the Zephyrus managed an average of 220 fps on high settings, dropping to 140 on Epic. On its highest setting, the S17 managed an average of 120fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Apex Legends averaged at around the 140fps mark on its highest settings. In Cinebench R20, the new Zephyrus S17 scored 3879 in the multi-core test and 420 in the single-core test. Throughout the tests, the CPU managed a sustained single-core clock speed of 4.3 GHz and an average multi-core speed of 3.8 GHz. The Zephyrus S17 did quite well during our initial tests, and we can’t wait to fully test out this monster. It’s worth noting that despite its powerful specs, the Zephyrus S17 still struggles to hit the 300fps mark in most games to match the 300Hz display. However, we will run some older titles, including Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite in our full review to see if the S17 can manage 300 fps in either. Over the top specs generally don’t mean much if you don’t have good thermals to back it up, especially in an ultra-thin gaming laptop. But we are pleased to say that Asus has equipped the Zephyrus with an excellent cooling system to back up those over-the-top specs. The new Zephyrus S17 features six heat pipes, while both the CPU and GPU connect to both shared and dedicated heat sinks. Additionally, Asus has used the Thermal Grizzly liquid metal compound as opposed to the standard thermal paste. We didn’t experience any sort of throttling while CPU temperature rarely rose above 80-percent. One area where the Zephyrus S17 does falter is battery. Despite its relatively larger 76Whr battery, the Zephyrus S17 tends to deliver a meagre two hours for average use. However, you can nearly double this by switching to Optimus mode, which turns off the discrete graphics to increase battery life. We’ll do a full battery test with the numbers in our full review, but don’t expect much to change. However, battery life is certainly not the hill you want to die on when it comes to over-the-top gaming laptops. Additionally, this laptop is not meant to be used on a desk, with a charging port close at hand. The Zephyrus S17 model Asus sent us costs Rs 2,82,990, which is not just expensive; it will straight up burn a hole in your wallet, pocket, and might just burn your floor. But if we are being honest, looking at this spec sheet, the price seems pretty standard and in line with most other laptops in this range. With the Zephyrus S17, you venture into the ultra-premium space, and if that is not enough, you also have to think about this ultra-slim form factor. What you are paying for is a decked-out gaming laptop with no compromises in all areas that are important, with the added benefit of a sleek design. Additionally, our initial impressions on cooling were also superb. Stay tuned for our full review for a more in-depth look at the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX701LXS). First Published on Sep 15, 2020 04:52 pm