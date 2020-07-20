App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Chinese app ban: Here's where Indian netizens are spending most of their time now

According to a Kantar study, which has tracked the impact of the Chinese app ban on consumers’ digital behaviour, there has been no significant dip in the overall time spent online due to the ban.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Representative image
1/6

According to a Kantar study, which has tracked the impact of the Chinese app ban on consumers’ digital behaviour, there has been no significant dip in the overall time spent online due to the ban. In fact, average time-spent dropped marginally by six percent, indicating that consumers were switching over to rival platforms much faster than anticipated. (Image: Flickr)

Big wins for rival platforms | Instagram and Facebook saw an immediate increase in engagement. Average time spent per day on Instagram more than doubled at 2.3x. Among the youth( audience aged below 24 years), average time spent per day on Instagram grew by 35 percent. (Image: Reuters)
2/6

Big wins for rival platforms | Instagram and Facebook saw an immediate increase in engagement. Average time spent per day on Instagram more than doubled at 2.3x. Among the youth (audience aged below 24 years), the average time spent per day on Instagram grew by 35 percent. (Image: Reuters)

Representative Image
3/6

Facebook saw a 35 percent jump in time spent on the platform with the bulk of this additional engagement being driven by smaller-town consumers. (Image: Moneycontrol)

ShareChat
4/6

Made in India Sharechat witnessed a 2.5X increase in time spend. This has been primarily driven by the younger faction of internet audience aged below 24 years. The younger audience have more than tripled (3.4X) their average time spent per day on Sharechat since the ban on Chinese apps came into effect. (Image: Moneycontrol)

OTT gets a boost | Time spent in the video OTT space grew by 40 percent overall once the ban was imposed.​ Disney+Hotstar, saw their daily time spent grow by over 25 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/6

OTT gets a boost | Time spent in the video OTT space grew by 40 percent overall once the ban was imposed.​ Disney+Hotstar saw their daily time-spent grow by over 25 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

YouTube also saw impressive gains as the platform saw a further 25 percent increase in time-spent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/6

YouTube also saw impressive gains as the platform saw a further 25 percent increase in time-spent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Entertainment #Lifestyle #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.