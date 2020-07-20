In pics | Chinese app ban: Here's where Indian netizens are spending most of their time now

According to a Kantar study, which has tracked the impact of the Chinese app ban on consumers’ digital behaviour, there has been no significant dip in the overall time spent online due to the ban. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/6 According to a Kantar study, which has tracked the impact of the Chinese app ban on consumers’ digital behaviour, there has been no significant dip in the overall time spent online due to the ban. In fact, average time-spent dropped marginally by six percent, indicating that consumers were switching over to rival platforms much faster than anticipated. (Image: Flickr) 2/6 Big wins for rival platforms | Instagram and Facebook saw an immediate increase in engagement. Average time spent per day on Instagram more than doubled at 2.3x. Among the youth (audience aged below 24 years), the average time spent per day on Instagram grew by 35 percent. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Facebook saw a 35 percent jump in time spent on the platform with the bulk of this additional engagement being driven by smaller-town consumers. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/6 Made in India Sharechat witnessed a 2.5X increase in time spend. This has been primarily driven by the younger faction of internet audience aged below 24 years. The younger audience have more than tripled (3.4X) their average time spent per day on Sharechat since the ban on Chinese apps came into effect. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/6 OTT gets a boost | Time spent in the video OTT space grew by 40 percent overall once the ban was imposed. Disney+Hotstar saw their daily time-spent grow by over 25 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/6 YouTube also saw impressive gains as the platform saw a further 25 percent increase in time-spent. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:49 pm