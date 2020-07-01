App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at 2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift packed with extra finesse, superior tech

Both the front and rear ends of the Bentley Bentayga SUV have been altered, bringing it closer to the Bentley design DNA showcased across the brand

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The facelifted Bentley Bentayga has finally broken cover for the year 2020 and as part of its new update gets a host of changes spanning all through the exterior and the interior.
1/9

The facelifted Bentley Bentayga has finally broken cover for the year 2020 and as part of its new update gets a host of changes spanning all through the exterior and the interior.

According to Bentley, both the front and the rear end of the Bentayga have been altered and the new design brings the SUV closer to the Bentley design DNA that is showcased across the brand.
2/9

According to Bentley, both the front and rear ends of the Bentley Bentayga have been altered and the new design brings the SUV closer to the Bentley design DNA showcased across the brand.

The grille for example is an all-new ‘matrix’ grille flanked by all-new matrix LED headlamp units. The crystal cut design on the headlamp make them sparkle even when they are not lit. The bonnet now gets a clamshell shape and the car’s front end is tweaked to look wider while the rear axle has been widened by 20 mm.
3/9

The grille, for example, is an all-new ‘matrix’ grille flanked by all-new matrix LED headlamp units. The crystal cut design on the headlamp make them sparkle even when they are not lit. The bonnet gets a clamshell shape and the car’s front end is tweaked to look wider while the rear axle has been widened by 20 mm.

At the rear, the SUV gets animated elliptical LED tail lamps, much like the ones on the Continental GT. Bentley is spelled out on the tailgate and exhaust pipes are new oval shaped units. The spoiler is also larger than before a new set of air vents are present.
4/9

At the rear, the SUV gets animated elliptical LED tail lamps, much like the ones on the Continental GT. Bentley is spelled out on the tailgate and exhaust pipes are new oval-shaped units. The spoiler is also larger than before a new set of air vents are present.

Powering the Bentley is a 550 PS-producing 4-litre twin turbo V8 engine. The option of the W12 engine however has been discontinued for European and UK markets. Under light throttle loads the V8 is capable of cutting off four of its eight cylinders for better fuel economy.
5/9

Powering the Bentley is a 550 PS-producing 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The option of the W12 engine, however, has been discontinued for European and UK markets. Under light throttle loads, the V8 is capable of cutting off four of its eight cylinders for better fuel economy.

There will also be a reworked V6 petrol electric plug-in hybrid variant but that will be launched later.
6/9

There will also be a reworked V6 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid variant but that will be launched later.

On the inside, there are some more significant changes. The rear seats get a new frame with more recline and better leg room. Rear passengers also get a removable 5-inch touchscreen tablet for entertainment controls. The front gets a new 10.9 inch touchscreen panel, USB-C ports, wireless charging and an embedded sim card for data services.
7/9

On the inside, there are some more significant changes. The rear seats get a new frame with more recline and better legroom. Rear passengers also get a removable 5-inch touchscreen tablet for entertainment controls. The front gets a new 10.9-inch touchscreen panel, USB-C ports, wireless charging and an embedded sim card for data services.

The car also gets a new digital display in place of the traditional analogue dials. Audio is handled by a standard 790 Watt 12-speaker system or an optional Naim for Bentley system which gives it 20 speakers and 1,780 Watts.
8/9

The car also gets a new digital display in place of the traditional analogue dials. Audio is handled by a standard 790 Watt 12-speaker system or an optional Naim for Bentley system which gives it 20 speakers and 1,780 Watts.

The Bentley Bentayga will go on sale in international markets soon and later in a number of Asian markets as well. As for India, the Bentayga has been available so expect an India launch sometime next year.
9/9

The Bentley Bentayga will go on sale in international markets soon and later in a number of Asian markets as well. As for India, the Bentayga has been available so expect an India launch sometime next year.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Auto #Bentley #Bentley Bentayga #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.