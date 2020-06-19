Here are our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India at present

In case you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India, here are some of our recommendations. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The budget smartphone category in India is currently flooded with multiple options for consumers. While some focus on one or two parameters, others aim at offering an all-round smartphone experience in a budget. In case you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India, here are some of our recommendations. 2/6 Realme 6 (Rs 13,999): Buy this for the 90Hz display, powerful performance, capable quad-camera setup, and a fast-charging battery. Realme 6 (Review) has to be one of our top picks for best smartphones under Rs 15,000. The budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back, the smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. Other Realme 6 specifications include a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C. 3/6 Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs 13,999): Buy this smartphone for a long-lasting battery, a tall display, and the quad-camera setup. Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a punch-hole for the 32MP front camera. The smartphone has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. Other Redmi Note 9 Pro specs include a Snapdragon 720G SoC, up to 8GB + 128GB storage, and a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. 4/6 Samsung Galaxy M30s (Rs 14,999): Buy this smartphone for its AMOLED display and long-lasting battery. Samsung Galaxy M30s is a perfect buy for someone looking for binge-watching videos on their smartphone. Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the 16MP front camera. The smartphone has a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Other Galaxy M30s specifications include a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, an Exynos 9611 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. 5/6 Realme Narzo 10 (Rs 11,999): Buy this smartphone for its processor, big battery, and quality quad-cameras. Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720 x 1500 resolution. The smartphone has gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other Narzo 10 specs include a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Check our Realme Narzo 10 review to know more about its performance. 6/6 Samsung Galaxy M21 (Rs 13,999): Buy this smartphone for its AMOLED screen and a big battery. Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a 1080*2340 resolution, an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. Other Galaxy M21 specifications include a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and a 20MP front camera. First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:12 pm