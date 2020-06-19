Here are our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India at present

Realme 6 (Rs 13,999): Buy this for the 90Hz display, powerful performance, capable quad-camera setup, and a fast-charging battery. Realme 6 (Review) has to be one of our top picks for best smartphones under Rs 15,000. The budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back, the smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. Other Realme 6 specifications include a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.