From Google Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno 8 Pro: These are the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

Moneycontrol News

The Realme GT 2 Pro is arguably the best smartphone under Rs 50,000 in India. The Realme GT 2 Pro arrives with flagship features including superb performance courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, dual 50 MP cameras, a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, a sizeable battery with fast-charging support, and a unique environment-friendly design.The Moto Edge 30 Pro is the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India. Apart from the flagship chip, the Edge 30 Pro also brings near-stock Android, two 50 MP cameras, a sizeable battery with fast-charging support, and a 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.While the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, it is still a formidable chip that is capable of delivering flagship performance across the board. Apart from the chip, the Reno 8 Pro also features a 50 MP triple-camera setup with the MariSilicon X imaging chip, a sizeable battery with fast charging support, improved battery endurance, and a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.The Google Pixel 6a may not be the most impressive phone on paper but what the Pixel lacks in hardware, it more than makes up for in software. The Pixel 6a brings a dual-camera setup with Google’s flagship camera algorithms, Google’s Tensor chip, an OLED display, stock Android, and an IP67 rating for water resistance.The Samsung Galaxy F21 FE is the company’s most impressive smartphone for Rs 50,000. The S21 FE 5G brings a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery. The Galaxy F21 FE also has a solid build with an IP68 rating and comes with Samsung’s excellent software support.Speed is the main theme behind the Realme GT Neo 3. The GT Neo 3 features a fast MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a sizeable 4,500 mAh battery with incredibly fast 150W charging support, and a super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED display.The OnePlus 10R share a lot of similarities with the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W). The 10R also places a heavy emphasis on speed and delivers superb performance and incredibly fast charging. The 10R (150W Endurance Edition) also benefits from OnePlus’ OxygenOS interface.The iPhone SE (2022) is the first 5G iPhone SE model and features the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE (2022) also comes with Apple’s excellent software support, a flagship-grade rear camera, and an IP67 rating for water resistance. The iPhone SE (2022) may not look it but is a full-blown flagship on the inside.The iQOO 9 5G features a 48 MP triple-camera setup with Gimbal-level stabilisation, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and super-fast 120W charging support. The iQOO 9 5G also comes with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with Vivo’s Intelligent Display chip for increased frame rates in games and a better viewing experience.The Vivo X80 might have a slightly higher price tag but offers one of the most formidable camera setups of any smartphone on our list. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC on the X80 is one of the best chips in the segment, while the 50 MP triple-camera setup can keep pace with most flagships in the range. The Vivo X80 also features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W charging. The phone also has the Vivo V1+ chip for improved night photography and gaming.