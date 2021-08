Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale kicks off in India later tonight at 12:00 am (August 5). The e-retailer is set to introduce big discounts on a ton of different smartphones across different segments, so if you are in the market for a new phone, there’s no better time than the present. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount on transactions made with ICICI or Axis Bank credit cards.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999, making it a great option for mobile gaming enthusiasts. The ROG Phone 3 opts for a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup.

The Mi 10T Series will feature a starting price of Rs 24,999 during Flipkart’s sale, down from Rs 32,999. We should see discounts on both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, but the exact number hasn’t been mentioned yet. The Mi 10T Series features a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a triple camera setup, a 144Hz FHD+ LCD panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The difference between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro is the 108 MP primary sensor on the latter as compared to the 64 MP sensor on the former.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 Lite in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999. However, the phone will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,499 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The Mi 11 Lite is arguably one of the slimmest phones on the market and opts for a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup.

The Moto G60 is getting a Rs 1,000 discount during Flipkart’s sale, bringing its price down to Rs 16,999. The Moto G60 boasts a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ LCD panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. The device also offers the added benefit of stock Android.

The Moto G40 Fusion is also getting a Rs 1,000 discount and will be available for as low as Rs 13,499. The Moto 40 Fusion comes with a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ LCD panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup. The phone also offers the added benefit of stock Android.

The Micromax IN Note 1 is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999, down from the original Rs 12,499 price. The IN Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an FHD+ LCD screen, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, the IN Note 1 also brings a stock Android experience.

The Infinix Hot 10S gets a Rs 500 discount during Flipkart’s sale taking the price to Rs 9,499 down from Rs 9,999. The Hot 10S is a budget phone with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 90Hz HD+ LCD display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.