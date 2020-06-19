Father's Day Gifts: Smartwatches, ANC headphones and other tech gadgets

Here are some of our top tech gift recommendations for Father's Day 1/11 The world will celebrate Father's Day on June 21 this year. The special day is a perfect time and reason to gift your dad some gadget or accessory that makes his life easier. Here are some Father's Day gift options that we recommend. 2/11 Smartwatches are a hot trend in 2020. There are multiple options across budgets available with different styles. For example, this is the Apple Watch which has been the best-selling smartwatch in the world. The watch requires you to pair it with an iPhone to sync all your data. However, in case you use an Android and want a smartwatch with a square watch face, Amazfit has many options priced near the Rs 10,000-mark. 3/11 Smartwatches are also available in the traditional circular dial but with a modern touch of design. The smartwatch in the image above is the Fossil Gen 5 Garnett Touchscreen. Priced at Rs 22,995, the smartwatch comes with a Heart Rate Monitor and a bunch of workout modes along with Google Fit to help keep a track of your health metrics. If you are looking for something more affordable in a similar design, Fossil has the Hybrid HR series starting at Rs 13,495. 4/11 The shift to a work-from-home lifestyle has also witnessed a rise in video calls and content consumption. Wireless neckband earphones like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the Oppo Enco M31, priced under Rs 2,000, are among the best Bluetooth earphones that give value for your money. 5/11 If your father does not prefer neckband earphones, there are plenty of options available in the truly wireless earbuds category. if you are on a budget, there's the Redmi Earbuds S and the Realme Buds Air Neo under Rs 3,000. Samsung and Apple too offer TWS earbuds but are priced higher at around Rs 10,000. 6/11 Smartphones are the easiest to recommend as a gift for Father's Day. You can get the best value-for-money devices at different price ranges, right from budget to flagship. The likes of iPhone 11 series, OnePlus 8 series offer a flagship performance and cost a premium. 7/11 in the budget and mid-range segments, you have plenty of options from the likes of Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc. Click here to check the best smartphones under Rs 10,000. Click here to check the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. For best smartphones under Rs 20,000, click here. 8/11 if you or your father own multiple gadgets, you must invest in multiport fast charging adapters. India's AMX Labs offers dual, triple, and even a quad-port fast charging adapter with a combination of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports starting at Rs 319. In case you prefer wireless chargers that double-up as a stand, try the AMX Beam X that comes with 10W charging support for Rs 1,599. 9/11 Wireless Headphones suit best for those who want over-the-head earphones and long-lasting battery life. The Bose QC 35 II and the Sony WH1000-XM3 are our favourite wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). However, they cost well over Rs 25,000 in India. In case you are looking for budget ANC headphones, Sony has the WH-C710N and WH-XB900N wireless headphones priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. 10/11 Coronavirus has led people to work from home and convertible laptops that offer efficient performance while being light in weight are the need of the hour. To get the best of Windows experience, Microsoft offers the Surface Pro 7 starting at Rs 72,999. Microsoft calls the Surface Pro 7 the 'Ideal everyday companion' for a 'power-packed performance'. It features a 12.3” PixelSense™ Display and a 10th Generation Intel quad-core processor. Surface Pro 7 also supports the Signature Type Cover and the Arc Mouse for a tablet-to-laptop experience. 11/11 Apple leads the tablet market globally with its iPad range. The new iPad Pro 2020 comes with a separate Magic Keyboard, making it a tablet that performs more-or-less like a laptop. Apple also promotes the iPad Pro with the tagline 'Your next computer is not a computer'. The iPad Pro is not cheap by any means and starts at Rs 71,990 in India. You can always opt for the more-affordable iPad Mini (Rs 34,900) or the 10.2-inch iPad (Rs 29,900). First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:52 pm