Father's Day Gifts: Smartwatches, ANC headphones and other tech gadgets

Smartwatches are a hot trend in 2020. There are multiple options across budgets available with different styles. For example, this is the Apple Watch which has been the best-selling smartwatch in the world. The watch requires you to pair it with an iPhone to sync all your data. However, in case you use an Android and want a smartwatch with a square watch face, Amazfit has many options priced near the Rs 10,000-mark.