you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyGadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is Live: Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end on August 9.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival is bringing several discounts to smartphones across different segments. Apart from discounts and offers, Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent discount on transactions carried out with SBI credit cards. So without any further delays, let’s take a look at some of the best offers during Amazon’s latest sale.
The Samsung Galaxy ZFold 2 is also be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,34,999 on Amazon India. The ZFold 2 is arguably one of the best adaptations of a foldable smartphone and one of the few available in India. Check out our full review of the Galaxy ZFold 2 here.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is arguably the best phone money can buy. During Amazon’s sale, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,18,900, down from 1,29,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max features an A14 Bionic chipset, a Pro triple-camera system, a LiDAR scanner, and a Super Retina XDR display.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is arguably one of the best flagship smartphones of 2021, delivering some of the best-in-class hardware and software in the market. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It is available at a discount of Rs 4,000 during Amazon’s sale. Check out our full review of the OnePlus 9 Pro here.
OnePlus is also offering a Rs 4,000 discount on the standard OnePlus 9. The device is one of the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 and brings a ton of flagship features including a Snapdragon 888 SoC, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Check out our full review of the OnePlus 9 here.
Amazon India is offering the iQOO 7 Legend at a discounted price of Rs 36,990. The iQOO 7 Legend is one of the best, if not the best, smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India bringing a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, super-fast 66W FlashCharge technology, a triple-camera setup with OIS, and a unique design. Check out our full review of the iQOO 7 Legend here
The OnePlus 9R is another great option if you are working with a 40K budget. The company is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus 9R during Amazon’s sale. The OnePlus 9R features a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel.
The vanilla iQOO 7 is also getting a discount of Rs 2,000 during Amazon’s Great Freedom sale. The iQOO 7 5G is one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 and brings a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup with OIS, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and 66W fast-charging support. The phone also comes with an intelligent display chip, extended virtual RAM, and a large Graphite cooling system.
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can be purchased for as low as Rs 18,999 using a Rs 1,000 discount coupon. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000, offering a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108 MP quad-camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, and a 5,020 mAh battery. Check out our full review of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max here.
The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is not offering any particular discount, but what you will get is a free pair of Tecno Buds 1 TWS earbuds worth Rs 1,999. The Tecno Camon 17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an FHD+ 90Hz LCD panel, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast-charging, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 48 MP selfie camera.
The iQOO Z3 5G is one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000, bringing specs like a Snapdragon 768GB SoC, a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, a 64 MP triple-camera system, a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a 5-layer liquid-cooling system. Amazon is offering a Rs 1,500 discount coupon on the iQOO Z3 during the sale. Check out our full review of the iQOO Z3 5G here.
The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is getting a 1K discount during Amazon’s Freedom Festival, taking its starting price down to Rs 9,999. The Spark 7 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 90Hz IPS display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.
The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is getting a 1K discount during Amazon's sale, taking its starting price down to Rs 9,999. The Spark 7 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 90Hz IPS display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:08 pm

