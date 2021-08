Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is Live: Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones

The OnePlus 9 Pro is arguably one of the best flagship smartphones of 2021, delivering some of the best-in-class hardware and software in the market. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It is available at a discount of Rs 4,000 during Amazon’s sale. Check out our full review of the OnePlus 9 Pro here