MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

From Realme 8s 5G to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max--best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

From powerful chipsets to high-resolution cameras, there’s something for everyone in India’s sub-20K smartphone space.

Moneycontrol News
September 12, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
If you are looking to buy a smartphone in India that offers a strong spec sheet, while maintaining a solid value proposition, the sub-20K segment is the best place to start. From powerful chipsets to high resolution cameras, there’s something for everyone in India’s sub-20K smartphone space. But traversing this segment isn’t easy, so we’ve put together a list of the top phones under Rs 20,000 in India.
If you are looking to buy a smartphone in India that offers a strong spec sheet while maintaining a solid value proposition, the sub-20K segment is the best place to start. From powerful chipsets to high-resolution cameras, there’s something for everyone in India’s sub-20K smartphone space. But traversing this segment isn’t easy, so we’ve put together a list of the top phones under Rs 20,000 in India.
iQOO Z3 | Rs 19,990 | First off is the iQOO Z3 5G. The iQOO Z3 5G features a solid balance throughout its spec sheet with a solid 5G mid-range chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 768G, a reliable 64 MP triple-camera setup, a sizeable 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a super-smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen.
iQOO Z3 5G | Rs 19,990 | First off is the iQOO Z3 5G. The iQOO Z3 5G features a solid balance throughout its spec sheet with a solid 5G mid-range chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 768G, a reliable 64 MP triple-camera setup, a sizeable 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a super-smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen.
Realme 8 Pro | Rs 17,999 | The Realme 8 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones in India to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a 6.4-inch 60Hz AMOLED display. The device also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.
Realme 8 Pro | Rs 17,999 | The Realme 8 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones in India to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a 6.4-inch 60Hz AMOLED display. The device also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.
Moto G60 | Rs 17,999 | The Moto G60 may not have the fastest chipset in the segment, but offers the perfect balance between hardware and software. Apart from the fact that the device offers a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz LCD panel, and a 6,000 mAh battery, the G60 also delivers a near-stock Android user experience.
Moto G60 | Rs 17,999 | The Moto G60 may not have the fastest chipset in the segment, but offers the perfect balance between hardware and software. Apart from the fact that the device offers a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz LCD panel, and a 6,000 mAh battery, the G60 also delivers a near-stock Android user experience.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 19,999 | Xiaomi's best offering under Rs 20,000 is perhaps the best you can get across the segment. The Note 10 Pro Max offers some premium hardware like a 120Hz 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 108MP quad-camera setup, a glass body, and a massive 5,020 mAh battery.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 19,999 | Xiaomi's best offering under Rs 20,000 is perhaps the best you can get across the segment. The Note 10 Pro Max offers some premium hardware like a 120Hz 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 108MP quad-camera setup, a glass body, and a massive 5,020 mAh battery.
Realme 8s 5G | Rs 17,999 | The recently launched Realme 8s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 90Hz LCD panel, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Realme 8s 5G is the latest in the line of solid, reliable 5G phones from the brand.
Realme 8s 5G | Rs 17,999 | The recently launched Realme 8s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 90Hz LCD panel, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Realme 8s 5G is the latest in the line of solid, reliable 5G phones from the brand.
Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | The Poco X3 Pro is the best smartphone for gaming under Rs 20,000. It features a Snapdragon 860 SoC and a 5160 mAh battery, 120Hz IPS LCD screen, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The Snapdragon 800 series chip here is second to none in terms of raw performance in this segment.
Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | The Poco X3 Pro is the best smartphone for gaming under Rs 20,000. It features a Snapdragon 860 SoC and a 5160 mAh battery, a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The Snapdragon 800 series chip here is second to none in terms of raw performance in this segment.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G | Rs 19,999 | The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the only sub-20K 5G phone by the company. However, it is no pushover with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 90Hz LCD panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy A series has begun to deliver some excellent value-oriented devices in 2021 and the A22 5G is just another example of that.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G | Rs 19,999 | The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the only sub-20K 5G phone by the company. However, it is no pushover with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 90Hz LCD panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy A series has begun to deliver some excellent value-oriented devices in 2021 and the A22 5G is just another example of that.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G | Rs 16,999 | The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G does a lot of things right and very little wrong and is definitely worth considering if you are working with a 20K budget.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G | Rs 16,999 | The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G does a lot of things right and very little wrong and is definitely worth considering if you are working with a 20K budget.
Redmi Note 10 Pro | Rs 17,999 | Another Redmi Note 10 series smartphone making it to our list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India is the Note 10 Pro. The phone packs the same specs as the Pro Max version, except that the camera module houses a 64MP primary sensor instead of a 108MP sensor.
Redmi Note 10 Pro | Rs 17,999 | Another Redmi Note 10 series smartphone making it to our list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India is the Note 10 Pro. The phone packs the same specs as the Pro Max version, except that the camera module houses a 64MP primary sensor instead of a 108MP sensor.
Oppo F19 | Rs 18,990 | The Oppo F19 is another well-built phone in the sub-20K segment. It features a Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display. Additionally, the F19 is pretty strong on the software side with the ColorOS skin.
Oppo F19 | Rs 18,990 | The Oppo F19 is another well-built phone in the sub-20K segment. It features a Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display. Additionally, the F19 is pretty strong on the software side with the ColorOS skin.
Vivo Y73 | Rs 20,990 | The Vivo Y73 is one of the sleekest phones on our list. It brings a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Unlike other phones on this list, the Y73 offers 8GB of RAM on the base model.
Vivo Y73 | Rs 20,990 | The Vivo Y73 is one of the sleekest phones on our list. It brings a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Unlike other phones on this list, the Y73 offers 8GB of RAM on the base model.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 12, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.