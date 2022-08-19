From Nothing Phone (1) to Vivo V25 Pro | Here are the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

Which one do you think is the best?
India’s smartphone market is one of the most competitive in the world. We have already gone through a list of India's top smartphones under Rs 30,000
and under Rs 50,000
. However, in today’s list, we’ll explore the country's best smartphones under Rs 40,000. So in no particular order, here are our picks for the best phones under Rs 40,000 in India.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
| Rs 37,999 | Snapdragon 888 SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 108 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Cameras | 5000 mAh Battery + 120W Charging | The Xiaomi 11T Pro first debuted in India in January 2022, bringing with it a formidable spec sheet in the sub-40K segment. The display on the 11T Pro is one of the best in the segment, earning itself an A+ DisplayMate rating, while Xiaomi uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the impressive display. Despite its older Snapdragon 888 chip, the Xiaomi 11T Pro certainly fits the flagship killer bill.
Realme GT 2 5G
| Rs 34,999 | Snapdragon 888 SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Cameras | 5000 mAh Battery + 65W Charging | The Realme GT 2 is another impressive entrant on our list, offering powerful specifications in a new and improved eco-friendlier design. The Realme GT 2 was designed with performance in mind and can take on just about any phone on this list with its impressive specifications.
iQOO 9 SE 5G
| Rs 33,990 | Snapdragon 888 SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Cameras | 4500 mAh Battery + 66W Charging | The iQOO 9 SE 5G is the most toned-down smartphone in the iQOO 9 series. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the iQOO 9 SE 5G is a powerful smartphone that can take on just about any heavy-duty task without much effort. While its camera setup may not be as impressive as the iQOO 9T or iQOO 9 Pro, the iQOO 9 SE 5G delivers solid performance.
Nothing Phone (1)
| 33,999 | Snapdragon 778G+ SoC | 120Hz FHD+ OLED Display | 50 MP + 50 MP Cameras | 4500 mAh Battery + 33W Wired / 15W Wireless Charging | The Nothing Phone (1) is easily the most unique and in our opinion the best designed smartphone on our list. In terms of design, the Phone (1) is a clear standout and is a real eye-catcher. Moreover, the hardware on the Phone (1) is quite reliable and the software mirrors a stock Android experience.
Realme GT Neo 3
| Rs 36,999 | MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 5,000 mAh Battery + 80W Charging | The Realme GT Neo 3 was the first phone in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The flagship MediaTek chip offers performance on par with flagship smartphones. Additionally, the 80W charging and 120Hz display also ties into the phone’s ‘speed’ theme. There’s also a model of the Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging but that is priced above the 40K mark.
Vivo V25 Pro
| 34,999 | MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Cameras | 4830 mAh Battery + 66W Charging | The Vivo V25 Pro is another well-designed phone on our list. The phone features a unique colour-charging back panel and a solid set of cameras. The V25 Pro also has a smooth and vibrant display and a reliable chipset.
OnePlus 10R 5G
| Rs 38,999 | MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 4,500 mAh Battery + 80W Charging | The OnePlus 10R is another phone on this list with the new MediaTek chipset, but like the Realme GT Neo 3, that isn’t holding it back. In fact, the similarities between the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R are few and far between, although the latter has a smaller battery but comes with OxygenOS, one of the best skins for Android. A model of the OnePlus 10R 5G also comes with 150W charging, but again, it is priced above the 40K mark.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
| Rs 34,999 | Exynos 1280 SoC | 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Cameras | 5000 mAh Battery + 25W Charging | The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may not be the fastest smartphone on the block, but what the phone lacks in power, it more than make-ups for in character. The Galaxy A53 5G is one of the most well-rounded smartphones on our list, delivering a solid smartphone experience across the board. It is also the only smartphone on this list that offers four major Android updates, which will ensure the phone is updated with Android 16.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
| Rs 36,999 | MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Cameras | 4500 mAh Battery + 65W Charging | The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is yet another good-looking phone on our list. While the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G does have the cameras, battery, and display to keep pace with other devices on this list, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC isn’t the fastest. The Reno 7 Pro 5G is a good-looking mid-ranger that packs a lot of punch.