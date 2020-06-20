From Motorola One Fusion+ to Realme 6 Pro: Here are our picks the best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India

Poco X2 | Rs 17,499 | Snapdragon 730G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz/HDR10) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP + 2MP | 4500 mAh (27W) | When it comes to the smartphone with the best hardware under 20,000, the Poco X2 is undoubtedly the best of the lot. The 64 MP Sony camera sensor on the Poco X2 is slightly better than the rest of the lot. Additionally, the has a powerful mid-range chipset, 120Hz LCD panel with HDR10 support, super-fast 27W fast charging, and a premium build quality. And, while MIUI 11 for Poco is a decent software skin, it is far from the best and might be the only caveat on this device.