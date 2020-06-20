From Motorola One Fusion+ to Realme 6 Pro: Here are our picks the best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India

Looking to buy a phone for you dad for on Father's Day, then look no further! Here are our picks the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India 1/8 Budget and mid-range smartphones are highly popular in India. However, our focus today is on the mid-range, more precisely, the sub-20K segment. India’s mid-range smartphone market offers customers a ton of options, delivering excellent value. While this segment is dominated by Chinese brands, in the past year, Samsung has also started flooding India’s sub-20K market with multiple handsets in the Galaxy A and M series. So without any further delays, let us take a look at the best smartphones in this price segment. 2/8 Motorola One Fusion+ | Snapdragon 730G | 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP | 5000 mAh (15W) | The Motorola One Fusion+ is our pick for the best smartphone under 20,000. While there are several handsets that will rival the Fusion+’s hardware, it’s the excellent combination of hardware and software that makes the One Fusion+ the best of the lot. Motorola offers a top-of-the-line mid-range chipset, a full-screen display, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and excellent software. 3/8 Poco X2 | Rs 17,499 | Snapdragon 730G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz/HDR10) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP + 2MP | 4500 mAh (27W) | When it comes to the smartphone with the best hardware under 20,000, the Poco X2 is undoubtedly the best of the lot. The 64 MP Sony camera sensor on the Poco X2 is slightly better than the rest of the lot. Additionally, the has a powerful mid-range chipset, 120Hz LCD panel with HDR10 support, super-fast 27W fast charging, and a premium build quality. And, while MIUI 11 for Poco is a decent software skin, it is far from the best and might be the only caveat on this device. 4/8 Realme 6 Pro | Rs 17,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (90Hz) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP + 8MP | 4300 mAh (30W) | The Realme 6 Pro has the most versatile camera setup of any phone on this list. The 6 Pro features six cameras in total, two on the front and four on the back. But beyond cameras, the Realme 6 Pro features a high refresh rate screen, super-fast charging, and decent software. The Realme 6 Pro is the second-best phone on this list when it comes to balancing out the hardware and software equation. 5/8 Samsung Galaxy M31 | Rs 17,499 | Exynos 9611 | 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP | 32MP | 6000 mAh (15W) | If you are looking for a Samsung smartphone under 20,000 rupees, the Galaxy M31 is the way to go. The Galaxy M31 may not have the fastest chip, but offers the best battery life, a formidable camera setup, an excellent UI experience, and a superb display. The Galaxy M31 is an excellent value proposition and perfect for consumers looking for Samsung’s brand recognition. 6/8 Realme X2 | Rs 17,999 | Snapdragon 730G | 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 4GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP | 4000 mAh (30W) | The Realme X2 has all the makings of a premium mid-ranger. The phone opts for a 64 MP quad-camera setup is which easily stands up to scrutiny, a decent FHD+ AMOLED display, super-fast charging, and a powerful mid-tier chipset. When it first launched, the Realme X2 was the best smartphones under 20K and is still very much relevant today. 7/8 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max | Rs 16,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 32MP | 5020 mAh (33W) | The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is yet another strong mid-range contender. The phone offers an impressive Snapdragon 700 series chipset, a massive battery, and a great overall design. We are not big fans of MIUI, but it certainly isn’t the worst Android skin and will only make a difference if you are used to stock Android. One weakness on the Note 9 Pro Max is its display, as compared to most phones on this list, the screen is pretty ordinary. 8/8 Honor 9X Pro | Rs 14,999 | 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 6GB/256GB | 48MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP | 4000 mAh | The Honor 9X Pro is arguably the most powerful smartphone on our list, courtesy of the Kirin 810 chipset. The 9X Pro arrives in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and a whopping 256GB of storage. The phone features a 48 MP triple camera setup on the back and a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The only downside of the Honor 9X Pro is the fact that it doesn’t come preloaded with Google Mobile Services, which includes Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and other Google apps. First Published on Jun 20, 2020 03:38 pm