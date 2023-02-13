From iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S22: Here are the best smartphone deals on Flipkart this Valentine's Day week

1/10

Carlsen Martin

Flipkart recently announced its Mobile Bonanza sale with major discounts on Android and Apple handsets. Apple’s iPhone 14 line-up is currently available at discounted prices in India. The iPhone 14 series was unveiled in September last year and brought four new smartphones to the fray including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Moreover, the iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and other phones are also available at slashed prices on the popular e-commerce platform.| Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 for a discounted price of Rs 66,999 for the base 128GB model. Additionally, the iPhone 14 with 256GB is available for Rs 75,999, while the 512GB variant will cost you Rs 95,999.| The iPhone 14 Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Plus with 256GB is available for Rs 84,999, while the 512GB variant is pinned at Rs 1,04,999. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same specifications as the vanilla iPhone 14 but gets a larger display and a bigger battery.| The iPhone 14 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,22,999 during the Mobile Bonanza sale on Flipkart. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro with 512GB is available for Rs 1,52,999, while the 1TB variant will set you back by Rs 1,72,999. The iPhone 14 Pro was undoubtedly one of the best smartphones of 2022. Payment using HDFC Bank cards or EMI options will give you an additional discount of Rs 4,000.| The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a larger version of the iPhone 14 Pro, sporting the same specifications albeit with a bigger battery and screen. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,32,999 during the Mobile Bonanza sale on Flipkart. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro with 256GB is available for Rs 1,42,999, while the 1TB variant will set you back by Rs 1,82,999. The iPhone 14 Pro was undoubtedly one of the best smartphones of 2022. Payment using HDFC Bank cards or EMI options will give you an additional discount of Rs 4,000.Both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available at a discounted price of Rs 56,999 and Rs 80,999, respectively on Flipkart. Moreover, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Pixel 7 Pro through HDFC Bank debit, credit, and EMI payment options. Additionally, there’s a Rs 7,000 discount on the Pixel 7 through cards and EMI options from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI Bank.The Samsung Galaxy S22 currently features a starting price of Rs 52,820 on Flipkart, while the ‘Plus’ model will set you back by Rs 59,999. The price cuts to the Galaxy S22 line-up come shortly after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line-up in India.Last generation’s iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 61,999 for the base 128GB model. Additionally, the iPhone 13 also comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options that will cost you Rs 71,999 and Rs 87,999, respectively. Payment using HDFC Bank cards or availing various EMI options will attract an additional discount of Rs 2,000.The best foldable smartphone of 2021 is also up for sale on Flipkart, currently starting from Rs 1,19,999. If you are looking for a more smartphone that showcases more portability and style, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is worth considering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 during Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale.The Google Pixel 6a is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000, complete with stellar performance, visuals, battery life, software and cameras.