From Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G to the Realme 9 5G SE: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

India’s sub-20K smartphone segment is one of its most competitive. Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Infinix, and other brands have flooded the segment with competitive devices that aim to deliver the best bang for your buck with powerful mid-tier hardware. But in case you are having a hard time choosing which smartphone under Rs 20,000 is best suited for you, here’s a look at our top 10 picks. It is worth noting that the phones have been arranged in no particular order.

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition | Rs 19,999 | 6GB/128GB | The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is the best smartphone for gaming in the sub-20K space. This is in large part thanks to the phone’s Snapdragon 778G chip, which is the fastest in the segment. The phone also comes with a 144Hz LCD screen, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G | Rs 16,999 | 6GB/128GB | The Galaxy M33 5G is Samsung’s most formidable sub-20K smartphone. The handset comes with an Exynos 1280 SoC, an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP quad-camera setup, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M33 5G can easily hold its own against most other smartphones on this list and offers some of the best software in the segment as well.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G | Rs 17,999 | 8GB/128GB | The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is an excellent sub-20K smartphone that has the hardware to rival the best in the segment. The Note 12 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, an AMOLED display, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Poco X4 Pro 5G | Rs 16,999 | 6GB/64GB | The Poco X4 Pro is another solid addition to the sub-20K 5G market. The Poco X4 Pro brings a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Redmi Note 11 Pro | Rs 18,999 | 6GB/128GB | Xiaomi goes the 4G route with the Redmi Note 11 Pro, while still offering an excellent overall package. The Note 11 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC for 4G support and a 108MP quad-camera setup. The phone also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite | Rs 19,999 | 6GB/128GB | The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the most affordable smartphone from the company in India. It comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 120Hz LCD panel, a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast 33W charging, and a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP shooter at the helm.

Moto G71 5G | Rs 15,999 | 6GB/128GB | When it comes to software, the Moto G71 5G is the best pick in the sub-20K segment as its near-stock Android skin rivals that of even stock Android. Apart from software, the Moto G71 5G also features solid hardware with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 50 MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Vivo Y73 | Rs 19,990 | 8GB/128GB | The Vivo Y73 is the company’s best 4G phone under Rs 20,000. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, an AMOLED display, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 | Rs 14,999 | 6GB/128GB | The Tecno Camon 19 brings a triple-camera setup with a new and improved 64 MP RGBW primary sensor, which is the first of its kind in the industry. The Camon 19 boasts a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an FHD+ IPS LCD panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

iQOO Z6 5G | Rs 15,499 | 4GB/128GB | The iQOO Z6 5G is another well-specced smartphone that holds its own against a lot of its competitors. The phone features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup, a 6.58-inch 120Hz IPS LCD, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Oppo K10 5G | Rs 17,499 | 8GB/128GB | The Oppo K10 5G boasts a fast MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 48 MP dual-camera setup, a 90Hz HD+ LCD panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Oppo K10 5G may not be the best smartphone on paper but does a lot of things right and excels in some key areas.

Realme 9 Pro 5G | Rs 17,999 | 6GB/128GB | If you are looking for a well-balanced 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, then the Realme 9 Pro is worth considering. The Realme 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back.