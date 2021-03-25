From Flipkart Big Saving Days to Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest--here are the best smartphone deals for your perfect Holi gift

We all have various reasons to look forward to festivals each year. Some want to spend time with their families, some want to chill out with their friends but mostly everyone is just running around at the last minute trying to find the best deals that they can. So, we thought we would help you a bit and collect all the best smartphones deals in one place. Aren’t we the good guys?

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days | The e-commerce war for your wallet is in full swing in the festive season. Flipkart’s Big Saving days will run till the 26th and offers a variety of deals on smartphones from every price bracket. Let us start with phones under Rs 10,000.

Realme Narzo 30A: If you are a stickler for battery life and do not mind a custom user interface, then Realme’s Narzo series has you covered. On sale at just a little over the E7 power’s price, : If you are a stickler for battery life and do not mind a custom user interface, then Realme’s Narzo series has you covered. On sale at just a little over the E7 power’s price, the Narzo 30A offers you a lot for the Rs 8,999 you spend on it during the sale . It has a 6000mAh battery, has decent performance and punches well above its weight for the price it asks.

Poco X3: If you want the best possible performance at just a little over Rs 15,000, : If you want the best possible performance at just a little over Rs 15,000, then the Poco X3 is the phone to consider. The 6000mAh battery combined with the Snapdragon 732G SoC with 8GB of RAM is enough of a workhorse for most tasks. You can find it on sale for Rs 15,499.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: The : The only smartphone under Rs 25,000 that offers something for the camera buffs. It has a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. If that is not enough then the phone has a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz display and a liquid cooling system to keep temperatures under check. You can grab one for Rs 24,999 during the sale.

IQOO 3: If you are okay with spending a little extra, then : If you are okay with spending a little extra, then the IQOO 3 should be on your radar. You can get a sweet deal for Rs 27,000 for a phone that has the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48-megapixel quad camera setup and an FHD+ OLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Quite possibly the best : Quite possibly the best gaming centric smartphone on the market at under Rs 50,000. Yeah, its not the ROG Phone 5 but for Rs 41,999 , what you get is the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ OLED display, 6000mAh battery and a decent 64-megapixel triple camera module. Not bad, eh?

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest | Continuing our relentless quest to find the best deals possible, its now time head over to the other side of the pond. Amazon is currently hosting its own deals and some of them are really good.

OnePlus 8T: You seldom go wrong with a OnePlus phone, especially one that improves on the already great OnePlus 8. Its an excellent handset that improves on everything that the OnePlus 8 did right. Of course, it also means it carries over some of the weaknesses like the lacklustre camera but at Rs. 40,000, it really is a fantastic deal. It is even cheaper if you are willing to go the refurbished route.