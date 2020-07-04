From flagship to dark horse | Here are our picks of the best smartphones of 2020 until now

Best Smartphone Camera 2020 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | Rs 97,999 | Exynos 990 | 12GB + 128GB | 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED (120Hz) | 108MP + 12MP + 48MP + TOF | 40MP | 5,000 mAh | The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is our pick for the best premium smartphone in India. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the best-the-best and comes out on top on all fronts. Whether it is battery, performance, camera, or display, the S20 Ultra goes big on everything. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is rated to have one of the best cameras on a smartphone, but beyond that, it also offers excellent consistency across all camera lenses. Moreover, its high refresh rate display is quite stunning, while its big battery is sufficient to get you through a day and a half of regular use. Not to mention Samsung’s software is also among the best in the world. If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone in 2020, you cannot go wrong with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.