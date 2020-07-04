From flagship to dark horse | Here are our picks of the best smartphones of 2020 until now

Find out which phone is the best in their respective segments based per our analysis. Carlsen Martin 1/8 2020 has seen the arrival of quite of few impressive smartphones at different price points. As we roll into the second half of 2020, we thought it would be apt to take a look back at some of the best smartphones that launched in the first half of 2020 at the different segments. For our list, we only included smartphones that have been launched in India. So without any further delays, let’s get into the list of the best smartphones for the first half of 2020. 2/8 Best Flagship 2020 | Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Rs 77,999 | Exynos 990 | 8GB + 128GB | 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED (120Hz) | 12MP + 12MP + 64MP + TOF | 10MP | 4,500 mAh | If you are looking to buy a flagship smartphone in 2020, then the Galaxy S20+ is our pick of the litter. It has some of the most capable and consistent cameras, one of the best displays, a sizeable battery, great software, and powerful performance, just what the doctor ordered. What’s more, it isn’t super-expensive like the Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone 11 Pro. Additionally, if you don’t mind the smaller screen, the standard Galaxy S20 is just as impressive as its “Plus” counterpart. 3/8 Best Flagship Killer 2020 | Realme X50 Pro 5G | Rs 39,999 | Snapdragon 865 | 6GB + 128GB | 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED (90Hz) | 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP + 8MP | 4,200 mAh | There were a lot of contenders for this category, and it is arguably one of the most competitive markets in India. However, none of the many devices in this market offer a more complete package than the Realme X50 Pro. The phone delivers a reliable array of cameras, superb performance, 5G, a high refresh rate OLED display, a sizeable battery with incredibly fast charging, and decent software. In 2020, the Realme X50 Pro is the best phone under 40000 rupees you can buy in India. 4/8 Best Compact Phone 2020 | Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Rs 42,500 | Apple A13 Bionic | 64GB | 4.7-inch HD+ Retina LCD | 12MP | 8MP | 1821 mAh | The only thing that has held the iPhone SE (2020) back from making our pick for best flagship killer in 2020 was its relatively small battery and sub-par display. In terms of performance, camera quality, and software, the iPhone SE (2020) punches well above its price. Apart from being the best compact phone in 2020, the iPhone SE (2020) also delivers video capture equivalent to some of the best flagships like the Galaxy S10+ and Google Pixel 3. 5/8 Best Mid-Ranger 2020 | Motorola One Fusion+ | Rs 16,999 | Snapdragon 730G | 6GB + 128GB | 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD | 64 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP | 5,000 mAh | Our pick for best mid-ranger has to go to the Motorola One Fusion+. This is arguably India’s most competitive market with devices like the Realme 6 Pro, Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M31, all vying for a piece of the pie. But the Motorola One Fusion+ stands out for two reasons. First, it delivers the perfect (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) configuration at the lowest price. And secondly, it offers the best combination of hardware and software of any smartphone in the sub-20K segment. 6/8 Best Smartphone Camera 2020 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | Rs 97,999 | Exynos 990 | 12GB + 128GB | 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED (120Hz) | 108MP + 12MP + 48MP + TOF | 40MP | 5,000 mAh | The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is our pick for the best premium smartphone in India. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the best-the-best and comes out on top on all fronts. Whether it is battery, performance, camera, or display, the S20 Ultra goes big on everything. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is rated to have one of the best cameras on a smartphone, but beyond that, it also offers excellent consistency across all camera lenses. Moreover, its high refresh rate display is quite stunning, while its big battery is sufficient to get you through a day and a half of regular use. Not to mention Samsung’s software is also among the best in the world. If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone in 2020, you cannot go wrong with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. 7/8 Best Affordable Phone 2020 | Moto G8 Power Lite | Rs 9,499 | MediaTek Helio P35 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.5-inch HD+ LCD | 16MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP | 5,000 mAh | If you want to buy the best smartphone in India under 10,000, then we would suggest going for the Moto G8 Power Lite. Apart from an older chipset, there is nothing much to complain about on the Moto G8 Power Lite. The camera setup is good for the price, while software in top marks. You also get a massive battery and large display, while the chipset is certainly better than some of the competition. While the G8 Power Lite will run heavy-duty mobile games on low graphics without a hitch, we would recommend the Realme Narzo 10A or Realme C3 if you are buying a budget phone primarily for gaming. 8/8 Dark Horse 2020 | Xiaomi Mi 10 | Rs 49,999 | Snapdragon 865 | 8GB + 128GB | 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED (90Hz) | 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP | 4,780 mAh | Our “Dark Horse” for the first half of 2020 is the Xiaomi Mi 10. The Mi 10 delivers a flagship experience for those whose budgets do not reach the 70K mark. In terms of performance, design, display, battery, and camera, the Mi 10 is every bit a flagship as the Galaxy S20. The areas where you lose out are good software and an IP rating. However, with the Mi 10, you can access the monster 108-megapixel sensor at nearly half the price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Mi 10 might be Xiaomi’s most expensive phone in Indian markets, but with good reason. First Published on Jul 4, 2020 04:48 pm