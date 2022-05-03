Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live and will run throughout this week, ending on May 8. Flipkart’s sale brings big deals on smartphones across different segments. However, apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant has also introduced other offers like No Cost EMI payment option, mobile protection, and best deals on exchange. Flipkart is also offering certain bank discounts during its Big Saving Days Sale.

Apple iPhone 12 | Rs 49,999 | The iPhone 12 will be available for under Rs 50,000 during Flipkart’s sale, inclusive of bank discounts. The iPhone 12 features a starting price of Rs 49,999 during Flipkart’s sale. While the iPhone 12 first debuted in 2020, it is still very much prevalent today. The iPhone 12 offers the best smartphone camera performance under Rs 50,000 in India, putting most Android phones in this segment to shame. The iPhone 12 features an A14 Bionic 5G chipset, a Super Retina XDR OLED display, a flagship 12 MP dual camera setup, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Apple iPhone 12 mini | Rs 42,999 | The iPhone 12 mini will be available for under Rs 50,000 during Flipkart’s sale, inclusive of bank discounts. The iPhone 12 features a starting price of Rs 42,999, inclusive of all bank offers. The iPhone 12 mini offers all the benefits of the vanilla iPhone 12 but in a smaller package.

Motorola Edge 20 5G | Rs 24,999 | The Motorola Edge 20 5G will be available for as low as Rs 24,999 during Flipkart’s sale. The Moto G20 5G was one of the most underrated smartphones to debut in last year’s mid-range space. The Moto Edge 20 5G features a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto unit, making it the device with the most reliable camera setup in the segment. The Moto Edge 20 also features a 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, near-stock Android, and 30W fast-charging support.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G | Rs 18,999 | Looking for the stock-Android experience in the sub-20K segment, then the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion might be just what you are looking for. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 9i | Rs 12,499 | Customers can also avail of several discounts using bank offers during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The Realme 9i features a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a large 5,000 mAh battery, a 50 MP triple camera setup, and more.

Redmi 10 | Rs 9,999 | The Redmi 10 not only fetches a new price tag but also comes with additional bank offers. The Redmi 10 is one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. The Redmi 10 boasts a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50 MP triple-camera setup, a large 6,000 mAh battery, and more. You can check out all the deals during Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale here