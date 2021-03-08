Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on mobile phones

Flipkart recently announced the Smartphone Carnival, bringing offers on mobiles phones across several budgets. Flipkart’s latest sale is live and is set to end on March 12, 2021. Apart from the discounts on smartphones, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 1,250 instant discount on transactions made using Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards as well as exchange offers and No Cost EMI payment options. So, without any further delays, here are the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart’s Smartphone Carnival.