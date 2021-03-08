English
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on mobile phones

The sale brings offers on mobiles phones across several budgets and will end on March 12, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
Flipkart recently announced the Smartphone Carnival, bringing offers on mobiles phones across several budgets. Flipkart’s latest sale is live and is set to end on March 12, 2021. Apart from the discounts on smartphones, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 1,250 instant discount on transactions made using Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards as well as exchange offers and No Cost EMI payment options. So, without any further delays, here are the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart’s Smartphone Carnival.
Samsung Galaxy FE | Rs 44,999 | The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE retains most of the flagship features and specifications of the original Galaxy S20. The device features a 12 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 7nm Exynos 990 SoC, and an IP68 rating. The Galaxy S20 FE was one of the best flagship killers of 2020.
Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Rs 29,999 | Last year’s budget iPhone is currently available for as low as Rs 29,999. The iPhone SE (2020) retains a lot of the same specifications as the iPhone 11 with a few noticeable absentees. However, it still boasts a flagship camera, chipset, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Not too shabby for a sub-30K smartphone.
Realme X50 Pro | Rs 31,999 | The Realme X50 Pro features six cameras, a flagship 5G chip, a high-refresh-rate display, and super-fast charging, making it one of the best flagship killers of 2020. Check out our full review of the Realme X50 Pro here.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Series | Rs 32,999 | While the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro hasn’t changed, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 3,000 off with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The Mi 10T series easily rivals some of the best flagship killers of 2020, with the Mi 10T Pro bordering on full-blown flagship despite its price.
iQOO 3 | Rs 24,990 | The iQOO 3 is currently the fastest smartphone under Rs 25,000. Thanks to the Snapdragon 865 SoC powering the device, its closest rivals are the Realme X50 Pro and Realme X7 Pro, both featuring in and around the 30K mark. The phone also features a vibrant OLED panel, super-fast charging, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.
LG G8X | Rs 25,990 | If you want to buy a dual-screen smartphone with a 25K budget, then the LG G8X ThinQ might be worth investing in. The phone is available for Rs 25,990, but the additional ICICI discount will take the price of the phone to Rs 24,999. The LG G8x ThinQ boasts a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera setup, an IP68 rating, an OLED display, and a screen attachment.
Realme X3 SuperZoom | Rs 22,999 | The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, six cameras, a high-refresh-rate LCD panel, and a liquid cooling system. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is also the only smartphone under Rs 25,000 to feature a Periscope camera.
Poco X3 | 14,999 | The Poco X3 is available for Rs 15,499 during Flipkart’s sale. The Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The X3 also features an FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.
Realme 7 Pro | 17,999 | The Realme 7 Pro now starts from Rs 17,999, down from the original Rs 19,999 price. The Realme 7 Pro features an OLED display, 65W super-fast charging, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC.
Realme C12 | Rs 8,499 | The Realme C12 is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also features a massive 6,000 mAh battery and a triple camera setup.
TAGS: #Apple #Flipkart #iQOO #LG #Poco #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 8, 2021 06:25 pm

