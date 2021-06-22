Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Live: Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is officially underway with the e-retailer bringing big discounts and offers to smartphones across different segments. The sale is already live and will end on June 24. Apart from the offers on various devices, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. So, without any further delay, here are the top ten best offers.

Realme Narzo 30A | If you are looking for a good budget smartphone, then the Realme Narzo 30A is now available for Rs 8,249. The Narzo 30A packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery, a dual-camera setup, and a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Additionally, Realme UI on the Narzo 30A is generally not as bloatware-heavy as some of its competitors in this aspect.

Infinix Hot 10S | The Infinix Hot 10S is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 during the sale. The Hot 10S ops for a 90Hz display, a MediaTek G85 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a massive 6.82-inch screen, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Moto G10 Power | The Moto G10 Power is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,449. The Moto G10 Power offers an excellent balance between good hardware and software. The phone features a Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and runs on stock Android 11.

Realme 8 | The Realme 8 is one of the best smartphones in the sub-15K segment. The Realme 8 features a starting price of Rs 13,999 during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale, while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 14,999. The Realme 8 packs a MediaTek G95 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, an AMOLED panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Poco X3 Pro | The Poco X3 Pro brings a lot of power at a very affordable price. The phone packs a Snapdragon 860 SoC, UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz display, and a massive 5,160mAh battery. The Poco X3 Pro is available for as low as Rs 16,999 during Flipkart’s sale.

Samsung Galaxy A32 | The Galaxy A32 is available for as low as Rs 20,499 during Flipkart’s sale. The phone features a MediaTek chipset, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, an FHD+ AMOLED panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme X7 Pro 5G | The Realme X7 Pro 5G is a performance-oriented smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The phone also packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The Realme X7 Pro is available for as low as Rs 26,999 during Flipkart’s sale.

LG Wing | The LG Wing is available for Rs 29,999 during Flipkart’s latest sale. The Wing is a smartphone with a more-than-capable Snapdragon 765G SoC, an excellent camera setup to rival flagships, and an innovative dual-screen form factor that is aimed at multi-tasking.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Apple’s iPhone SE brings a flagship chipset and a flagship camera at a reasonable price for an iPhone. During Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale, the iPhone SE (2020) will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 | If you are looking for a powerful gaming phone, then the ROG Phone 3 is the way to go. The phone is tailor-made for gaming with its Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz AMOLED panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup. The ROG Phone 3 is available for Rs 41,999 during the sale, making it a great alternative for those who cannot afford the 50K ROG Phone 5.