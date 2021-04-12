Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale: LG Wing, Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy F62 on offer at discounted price

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale starts on April 12. During the mobile sale, the e-commerce giant will provide offers and discounts on several flagship and premium smartphones. Here's a look at some of the best Flipkart Flagship Fest deals and offers.

During the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale, the LG Wing price in India drops to Rs 29,999. It was launched in India for Rs 69,990. The dual-screen smartphone (6.8-inch and 3.9-inch) comes with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a triple-camera setup on the back.

The Apple iPhone 11 price drops to Rs 48,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The smartphone recently received a price drop and was retailing for Rs 54,900.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price drops to Rs 19,499 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The smartphone comes with a 7000 mAh battery and the same Exynos 9825 flagship processor found on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series.

The Apple iPhone XR price drops to Rs 39,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The smartphone was launched in 2018 and was among the top-selling smartphones worldwide for several quarters.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series price in India drops down to Rs 25,499 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The discounted price includes various card offers and discounts. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro last year in India.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 35,990 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price drops to Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Another affordable flagship smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is the iQOO 3. The smartphone's price drops to Rs 24,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale.