Flipkart Electronics Sale goes live: These are the best deals on smartphones

Here are some of the best Flipkart Electronics Sale deals.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2020 / 04:23 PM IST
Flipkart Electronics Sale has gone live in India. During the ongoing three-day Flipkart sale, several smartphones and other gadgets are available at a discounted price. Customers can avail additional discounts of up to Rs 2,500  on the listed price. Here are some of the best Flipkart Electronics Sale deals.
Apple iPhone XR (Rs 38,999): During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the iPhone XR will be available for Rs 38,999. For the price, customers will get the 64GB storage variant.
Google Pixel 4a (Rs 31,999): Pixel 4a is available for purchase during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. Customers can use their ICICI Bank cards can get up to Rs 1,000 off at the time of purchase, while the phone is available with an exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,200. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can also enjoy 5 percent cashback.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Rs 79,999): Apple's last year's flagship smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 79,999 under the Flipkart Electronics Sale offers. Click here to read our iPhone 11 Pro review .
Poco X3 (Rs 15,999): The Poco X3 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. Click here to read our Poco X3 review .
Realme 7 (Rs 14,999): During the Flipkart Electronics sale, Realme 7 6GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 14,999. Click here to know more about Realme 7 .
Realme 7 Pro (Rs 19,999): The Realme 7 Pro with 65W fast charging is available for Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart sale. Click here to read our Realme 7 Pro Review .
Realme C12 (Rs 8,999): Realme C12 is available for Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Click here to read our Realme C12 review .
Oppo A53 (Rs 12,990): The Oppo A53 can be bought for Rs 12,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. Click here to read our Oppo A53 review .
Oppo F17 Pro (Rs 21,490): During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the Oppo F17 Pro can be bought for Rs 21,490. Click here to read our Oppo F17 Pro review .
TAGS: #Flipkart #Flipkart Electronics Sale
first published: Dec 27, 2020 04:23 pm

