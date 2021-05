Flipkart’s Electronic Sale commenced on May 17 and will run till May 21. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts and other offers on a ton of new smartphones. Apart from the various offers, users will also be able to avail an additional 12 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. From budget to flagships, Flipkart’s sale has something for everyone. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at some of the best deals.