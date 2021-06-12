Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale: Best offers on smartphones, laptops, iPad and other electronics

Flipkart Big Savings Day kicks off on June 13. The four-day sale will include a bunch of offers on smartphones and other electronics. Ahead of the sale, here are some of the best Flipkart Big Savings Day offers going live on June 13.

During the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale, the POCO X3 Pro price in India drops to Rs 16,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 18,999. The price drop is inclusive of the 10 percent SBI card offer. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 860 SoC and a 120Hz IPS LCD.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India drops to Rs 41,999 as part of the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale offers. The phone's successor, the ROG Phone 5, is also available for purchase for Rs 49,999.

Those looking to buy an iPhone can consider the iPhone 11. During the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 11 price in India drops to Rs 49,999. The iPhone 11 received a price cut after Apple launched the iPhone 12 in India. Apple iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India drops to Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India features an Exynos 9825 processor and a 7000 mAh battery.

If you are looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India with a 5000 mAh battery and 90Hz display, consider checking the OPPO A33. The device is available for Rs 8,990 as part of the best Flipkart Big Savings Day sale offers.

Infinix Note 10 series goes on sale during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. The newly-launched smartphones come with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and 90Hz display. Other Infinix smartphones like the Hot10 series, Zero8i are also available for purchase with offers and discounts during the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone XR price in India drops to Rs 39,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. The device was launched in 2018 with a 6.1-inch LCD, Apple A12 Bionic chip.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India drops to Rs 21,999 during the Flipkart sale. It packs a Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 120Hz LCD. There is also a 64MP quad-camera setup with a Periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid zoom.

As part of the Big Saving Days Sale on Flipkart, TCL has come up with new offers on its 4K QLED, 4K UHD, 4K UHD, 4K Android, 2K FHD and LED models. Various smart TVs like the 4K QLED H71, 4K UHD K71, 2K FHD F2A, 4K QLED C815, etc., can be purchased at discounted prices.

Select iPad models will also be available for purchase at discounted prices during the Flipkart sale on June 13.