Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Live: Here are the best deals on smartphones

The Vivo X70 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 42,990 (Down from Rs 46,990) on Flipkart using a debit or credit card. The Vivo X70 Pro’s MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC may not be up to the mark for its price, but the cameras are the real star of the show here. The Vivo X70 Pro’s cameras are better than the cameras on the iPhone 13 ( Review ), i.e. if DxOMark is to be believed.