Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Live: Here are the best deals on smartphones

Flipkart's sale will end on January 22 and brings discounts on smartphones across various segments.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is currently underway and will go on till January 22. If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then there’s no better time than the present, with the e-commerce giant offering big discounts of mobile phones across various segments. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best deals on Flipkart for mobile phones.
Vivo X70 Pro | Rs 42,990 | The Vivo X70 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 42,990 (Down from Rs 46,990) on Flipkart using a debit or credit card. The Vivo X70 Pro’s MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC may not be up to the mark for its price, but the cameras are the real star of the show here. The Vivo X70 Pro’s cameras are on-par/better than the iPhone 13/13 mini, i.e. if DxOMark is to be believed.
Apple iPhone 12 mini | Rs 39,999 | If you are looking for an affordable iPhone without too many compromises, then the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for as low as Rs 39,999. The iPhone 12 mini comes with a flagship A14 Bionic chip, a vibrant OLED display, a premium build, and some of the best cameras in the segment. Flipkart is also offering the vanilla iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 52,249 during the sale.
Realme GT Neo 2 | Rs 27,999 | The Realme GT Neo 2 is designed to offer flagship performance without demanding a premium price. And during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, the GT Neo 2 can be purchased for as low as Rs 27,999 by using a debit or credit card. The Realme GT Neo 2 features a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 5,000 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup.
Realme GT Master Edition | 21,999 | Like the GT Neo 2, Realme is also offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the Realme GT Master Edition through a credit or debit card. The Realme GT Master Edition boasts a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Redmi Note 10S | 16,999 | Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 10S model for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The offer makes the 8GB/128GB variant of the Redmi Note 10S cheaper than the 6GB/128GB variant. The Redmi Note 10S also features an AMOLED display, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Realme 8 | Rs 15,499 | The Realme 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs 15,499 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. Like previous Realme phones on the list, users simply need to use a credit or debit card to avail this offer. The Realme 8 is another solid 4G mid-ranger with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 11i Series | The Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are currently available on Flipkart as part of the latest sale. The Xiaomi 11i features a starting price of Rs 24,999, while the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge starts from Rs 26,999. The Xiaomi 11i series features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. The main difference between the two devices is that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (Review) comes with a smaller battery but super-fast 120W charging support.
Vivo V23 Pro 5G | The recently launched Vivo V23 Pro 5G is also available during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The Vivo V23 Pro was recently unveiled as India’s first colour changing smartphone. The handset has a 108 MP triple-rear camera setup and a 50 MP dual-camera setup on the front. It also features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 120Hz Curved AMOLED display, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.
Apart from the above-mentioned discounts, you can also get various other deals on mobiles phones on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is also offering discounts on transactions with ICICI Bank cards and EMI payment. You can check out all the smartphone deals during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale here. Also, check out the best deals on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale for more smartphone offers.
Tags: #Apple #Flipkart #Realme #Slideshow #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 19, 2022 01:03 pm

