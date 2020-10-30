172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|flipkart-big-diwali-sale-2020-here-are-some-of-the-best-deals-on-laptops-6041511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Here are some of the best deals on laptops

Flipkart has teased a bunch of Big Diwali Sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics.

Moneycontrol News
Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicks off on October 29 with massive discounts and offers. The sale will commence on October 29 at midnight and run all the way through to November 4. Apart from various offers, the e-commerce platform will allow users to avail a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI). Flipkart has teased a bunch of Big Diwali Sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicked off from midnight on October 29 with massive discounts and offers. It will run all the way up to November 4. The e-commerce platform has teased a bunch of Big Diwali sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics. Apart from various offers, the platform has also allowed users to avail a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. Here are some of the best deals on laptops from the sale.

Asus VivoBook 14 | MRP: 40,697 | Flipkart Price: 35,990 | Asus VivoBook 14 is an excellent sub-50K notebook. The VivoBook 14 is one of the best laptops under Rs 50,000 we could find during Amazon and Flipkart’s sales. The notebook features an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It also sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) display.

Asus VivoBook 14 | MRP: 40,697 | Flipkart Price: 35,990 | Asus VivoBook 14 is an excellent sub-50K notebook. The VivoBook 14 is one of the best laptops under Rs 50,000 we could find during Amazon and Flipkart’s sales. The notebook features an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It also sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) display.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 | MRP: 59,390 | Flipkart Price: 39,390 This 14- inch thin and light laptop gives you a 14-inch resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and has 256GB of fast SSD storage. It weighs just 1.60kg.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 | MRP: 59,390 | Flipkart Price: 39,390 | This 14- inch thin and light laptop gives you a 14-inch resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and has 256GB of fast SSD storage. It weighs just 1.60kg.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i | Rs 43,990 | The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is our pick for the best notebook under Rs 50,000. The Slim 3i arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Slim 3i features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) anti-glare display and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 pre-installed.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i | MRP: 51,000 | Flipkart Price: 47,500  | The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is the best notebook under Rs 50,000. The Slim 3i arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Slim 3i features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) anti-glare display and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 pre-installed.

Acer Aspire 7 | | The Acer Aspire 7 is our pick for the best value entry-level gaming laptop you can buy. The Aspire 7 offers a standard 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a GTX 1650 GPU, and a Full HD LED screen. However, for the processor, the Aspire 7 trades the AMD Ryzen 5 for an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor. The Ryzen 7 chip brings a decent performance gain over the Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 chip, which is usually available on laptops at this price.

Acer Aspire 7 | MRP: 79,990 | Flipkart Price: 54,990 | The Acer Aspire 7 is a pick for value entry-level gaming laptop. The Aspire 7 offers a standard 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a GTX 1650 GPU, and a Full HD LED screen.

HP 15s | Flipkart | Rs 39,990 | The HP 15s is another sub-40K laptop that is well-built for work on a desk or on the go. The laptop is well-built and arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 2GB dedicated GPU. The laptop also comes with MS Office pre-installed.

HP 15s | MRP: 39,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 37,990 | The HP 15s is another sub-40K laptop that is ideal for work on a desk or on the go. The laptop arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD with a weight of 1.77 kg. The laptop also comes with MS Office pre-installed.

Dell Vostro 3401 | MRP: 38,703 | Flipkart Price: 34,690 | The Dell Vostro 3401 is another excellent budget work laptop. The Vostro is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. You can also expand the RAM to 16GB, while the Vostro arrives with MS Office 2019 pre-installed.

Dell Vostro 3401 | MRP: 38,703 | Flipkart Price: 34,690 | The Dell Vostro 3401 is an excellent budget laptop. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. It also arrives with MS Office 2019 pre-installed.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT | MRP: 85,990 | Flipkart Price: 57,990 | Asus TUF FX505DT. Asus’ entry-level gaming laptop is configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT | MRP: 85,990 | Flipkart Price: 57,990 | Asus TUF FX505GT is a 15.6 inch gaming laptop with a 9th generation i5 processor. It has 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD capacity with a graphic processor of NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650.

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Asus #Dell #E-commerce #Flipkart #HP #Lenovo #Slideshow #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.