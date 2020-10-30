Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Here are some of the best deals on laptops

Flipkart has teased a bunch of Big Diwali Sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics. Moneycontrol News Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicked off from midnight on October 29 with massive discounts and offers. It will run all the way up to November 4. The e-commerce platform has teased a bunch of Big Diwali sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics. Apart from various offers, the platform has also allowed users to avail a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. Here are some of the best deals on laptops from the sale. Asus VivoBook 14 | MRP: 40,697 | Flipkart Price: 35,990 | Asus VivoBook 14 is an excellent sub-50K notebook. The VivoBook 14 is one of the best laptops under Rs 50,000 we could find during Amazon and Flipkart’s sales. The notebook features an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It also sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) display. Lenovo Ideapad S340 | MRP: 59,390 | Flipkart Price: 39,390 | This 14- inch thin and light laptop gives you a 14-inch resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and has 256GB of fast SSD storage. It weighs just 1.60kg. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i | MRP: 51,000 | Flipkart Price: 47,500 | The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is the best notebook under Rs 50,000. The Slim 3i arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Slim 3i features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) anti-glare display and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 pre-installed. Acer Aspire 7 | MRP: 79,990 | Flipkart Price: 54,990 | The Acer Aspire 7 is a pick for value entry-level gaming laptop. The Aspire 7 offers a standard 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a GTX 1650 GPU, and a Full HD LED screen. HP 15s | MRP: 39,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 37,990 | The HP 15s is another sub-40K laptop that is ideal for work on a desk or on the go. The laptop arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD with a weight of 1.77 kg. The laptop also comes with MS Office pre-installed. Dell Vostro 3401 | MRP: 38,703 | Flipkart Price: 34,690 | The Dell Vostro 3401 is an excellent budget laptop. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. It also arrives with MS Office 2019 pre-installed. Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT | MRP: 85,990 | Flipkart Price: 57,990 | Asus TUF FX505GT is a 15.6 inch gaming laptop with a 9th generation i5 processor. It has 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD capacity with a graphic processor of NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650. First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:04 pm