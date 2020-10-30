Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Here are some of the best deals on laptops

Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicked off from midnight on October 29 with massive discounts and offers. It will run all the way up to November 4. The e-commerce platform has teased a bunch of Big Diwali sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics. Apart from various offers, the platform has also allowed users to avail a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. Here are some of the best deals on laptops from the sale.