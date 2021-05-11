Flipkart Apple Days Sale: iPhone 12 price in India drops, other iPhone models get discounts

Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live on the e-commerce website. The special iPhone sale will be live till May 14. During the sale, the iPhone 12 price in India is reduced to Rs 71,900 when clubbed with cashback offers.

Apple iPhone 12: During the sale, the iPhone 12 India price drops to Rs 71,900 for the base 64GB variant. The price is inclusive of the HDFC Bank card instant discount offer. Customers who do not have an HDFC Bank card can get the iPhone 12 for Rs 77,900, down from its Rs 79,900 launch price. Click here to check our iPhone 12 review

Apple iPhone 12 mini: The iPhone 12 mini price in India drops to Rs 61,900 during the Flipkart Apple Days sale. The price is inclusive of the HDFC Bank card instant discount offer. Customers who do not have an HDFC Bank card can get the iPhone 12 for Rs 67,900, down from its Rs 69,900 launch price. Click here to check our Apple iPhone 12 mini review

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: During the Apple Days Sale on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in India drops to Rs 1,10,900. The phone was launched in India for Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. As part of the sale, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail an instant Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: During the Apple Days Sale on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India drops to Rs 1,20,900. The phone was launched in India for Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB variant. As part of the sale, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail an instant Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11: During the Flipkart Apple Days sale, the iPhone 11 price in India drops to Rs 48,999. The phone's price was dropped to Rs 54,900 after the iPhone 12 launched in India.

Apple iPhone XR: The most affordable iPhone with an all-screen design is currently available for Rs 36,999 during the Apple iPhone Days Sale on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: The iPhone SE price in India drops to Rs 33,999 during the Flipkart sale. For the price, users get 128GB of internal memory. The device also comes with a 64GB storage option for Rs 30,999.