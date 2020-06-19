EA Play 2020 best highlights: A new Star Wars game, FIFA 21, Rocket Arena and more

Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch 1/8 EA Play 2020 | Electronic Arts, one of the biggest video game publishers in the world, recently concluded its annual EA Play event. EA Play 2020 gave fans updates on games already in the works as well as a glimpse of some of the biggest upcoming titles. We have compiled a list of some of the biggest announcements from the EA Play 2020. 2/8 FIFA 21 | FIFA 21 is now official, with the EA promising next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players a 'next level' feel. The official release date for FIFA 21 is October 9. EA Sports promises Xbox Series X and PS5 players a “whole new level of realism” with several other improvements across the board. FIFA 21 Standard Edition will cost Rs 3,999 across all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and PC). You also get a Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition for Rs 5,490 and Rs 6,499, respectively (On all platforms). If you buy FIFA 21 for the PS4 and Xbox One, EA will give you a free copy on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively. 3/8 Star Wars: Squadrons | Star Wars: Squadrons gives dogfighting a whole new meaning, recreating the epic space battles in the Galaxy far, far away. EA gave gamers a more in-depth look with the new extended gameplay reveal. In Star Wars: Squadrons players will step into the shoes of a star fighter pilot, to fly some of the iconic ships from the Star Wars universe. The game will feature a story mode as well as a 5v5 multiplayer mode. Star Wars: Squadrons will be out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on October 2. 4/8 Apex Legends Coming to the Nintendo Switch | Apex Legends is one of the world’s most popular battle royale and is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Additionally, game developer Respawn Entertainment is also enabling ‘cross-play’, which means players across all platforms – PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Switch – will be able to play against one another, irrespective of the choice of platform. 5/8 Rocket Arena | Rocket Arena is an EA Originals title and the first game developed by Final Strike Games. Rocket Arena is a 3 versus 3 third-person multiplayer shooter with several competitive elements. The game features a roster of 10 unique heroes with distinct abilities thrust into different maps. Rocket Arena also has an upgrade system that will allow players to fine-tune heroes’ abilities with 100 levels of progression, unlocking new rewards and cosmetics. Rocket Arena will be out on PC and consoles next month on July 14 and will support cross-play from the get-go. 6/8 Skate | After all the rumours and speculations, Cuz Parry, Creative Director and Deran Chung, Game Director of Skate, finally announced a new iteration of the fan-favourite skateboarding game. However, apart from an official announcement, little else about the game was showcased. In-game footage, gameplay or even an official title is yet to be announced. 7/8 Lost in Random | Lost in Random is another EA original from Zoink Games. The story revolves around a little girl who embarks on a journey in a dark, mysterious, and ominous world. The game is filled with mystical creatures and has a Tim Burton vibe to it. There is no official release window for the game, but the game looks pretty cool. 8/8 EA also showcased a montage of a couple of their upcoming titles that are not quite ready. It included a fantasy game from BioWare, probably Dragon Age 4, DICE’s next Battlefield, a racing game from Criterion, and an unannounced third-person action title from Motive Studios. First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:08 pm