EA Play 2020 best highlights: A new Star Wars game, FIFA 21, Rocket Arena and more

FIFA 21 | FIFA 21 is now official, with the EA promising next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players a 'next level' feel. The official release date for FIFA 21 is October 9. EA Sports promises Xbox Series X and PS5 players a “whole new level of realism” with several other improvements across the board. FIFA 21 Standard Edition will cost Rs 3,999 across all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and PC). You also get a Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition for Rs 5,490 and Rs 6,499, respectively (On all platforms). If you buy FIFA 21 for the PS4 and Xbox One, EA will give you a free copy on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.