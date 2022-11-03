Breathless? Here are the best AQI Android, iOS apps you can download

AirMatters provides real-time AQI data and weather for more than 180 countries. It also shows pollen and air quality index, along with forecasts. It can be downloaded on both iOS and Android. Not only does Plume Labs has real-time AQI tracking, it also gives street-by-street breakdowns of local hotspots and a detailed AQI forecast for the next 72 hours. You can grab it on both iOS and Android. Sameer is the Indian Central Pollution Control Board's app for hourly forecasts and readings of AQI levels in your area and can be downloaded on both iOS and Android. Shoot! I Smoke is a unique implementation of AQI readings—it stacks up the quality of air in your neighbourhood against the number of cigarettes you would have smoked had you been a smoker. There is some merit to this classification. The air in several big cities is worse than smoking 20 cigarettes a day. You can download the app on iOS and Android to find out how many cigarettes did you smoke today. Moneycontrol News

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is an assigned value given to regions based on how polluted the air in that area is. It is a useful metric for the quality of the air you breathe. There are various ways to find out your region's AQI and one of them is through apps. Here are some apps that can check the air for you:The Airveda app is available on iOS and Android. It provides real-time AQI information, PM 2.5 and PM 10 values along with global figures to compare against.BreezoMeter provides air quality, pollen and weather readings, all rolled into the app. They are also AQI rating providers for companies such as Apple, Yahoo and many more. The app is available on iOS as well as Android.IQAir AirVisual provides real-time AQI, pollution and weather data for more than 10,000 cities around the world. The app is available on both iOS and Android.