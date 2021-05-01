MARKET NEWS

Best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India

Here are some of the best smartwatches in India, offering value for money features

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
The demand for smartwatches and fitness wearables has been on a rise in India. According to a recent IDC report, the wearable market in India grew by 144 percent to 36.4 million in 2020. A part of the growth could be credited to affordable smartwatches that offer value for money features. Here are some of the best smartwatches under Rs 5000 that you could buy in India.
Amazfit Bip U Pro | The Bip U Pro is Amazfit's latest offering in India. Priced at Rs 4,999, the budget smartwatch is claimed to offer a nine-day battery life and comes with Alexa, GPS support. The smartwatch comes with 50 watch faces and 60 sport modes.<a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/amazfit-bip-u-pro-launch-in-india-next-week-confirmed-with-built-in-alexa-and-gps-6723661.html" target="_blank"> Click here to know more</a>.
Realme Watch S | Priced at Rs 4,999, the Watch S is a considerable improvement over the Realme Watch launched last year. It features a 1.3-inch LCD touchscreen and 16 sports modes. The Realme Watch S packs a 390 mAh battery which can be fully charged in two hours and offers 15 days of battery life on a single charge. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/realme-watch-s-and-realme-watch-s-pro-launched-in-india-all-you-need-to-know-6263111.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
Noise ColorFit Nav | Priced at Rs 4,499, this IP68 water-resistant smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch LCD along with ten sports modes. It houses inbuilt GPS, 3D motion tracking and a six-axis sensor to view real-time path and workout speed.
BoAt Xplorer | The smartwatch has a metallic build with support for magnetic charging. It has a 1.29-inch full-colour touchscreen 2.5D curved display. Other specifications include a 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 4.2, USB magnetic charging, interchangeable silicone strap and accelerometer sensor. Boat Xplorer was launched at Rs 5,990. However, it is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.
Amazfit Verge Lite | This is another Huami smartwatch that makes it to our list due to its features like 20 days battery life, built-in GPS+GLONASS support, AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, etc. It is one of the commonly sought-after mid-range smartwatches and is available at Rs 4,999 on Amazfit India’s official website.
TAGS: #smartwatches #Technology
first published: May 1, 2021 11:19 am

