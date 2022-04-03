Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and more

Moneycontrol News

Poco X4 Pro 5G is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. Priced at Rs 18,999, the smartphone comes with a 64MP triple-camera setup, a Snapdragon 595 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and 67W fast charging support for the 5000 mAh battery.Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs 17,999. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC for 4G support and a 108MP quad-camera setup. The phone also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.Realme 9 SE targets those who want the best performance under Rs 20,000. The phone features a Snapdragon 778G and a 144Hz IPS LCD. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.Redmi Note 11S price in India starts at Rs 16,499. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 108MP quad-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery. The budget 5G smartphone also has a 50MP dual-camera setup.Realme 8S 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.5-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 64MP triple-camera setup.Lava Agni 5G launched in India is the company's first 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is priced at Rs 19,999 and offers 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.iQOO Z3 price in India was recently revised after the company launched the iQOO Z5 5G. The Z3 5G is now available for Rs 16,999 on many platforms. Its price also goes down to Rs 15,999 during various e-commerce sales. The phone features a Snapdragon 768G SoC and supports 55W fast charging as well. It features a 120Hz IPS LCD screen and a triple-camera setup on the back.Poco X3 Pro is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The device is designed with performance in mind and comes with the Snapdragon 860 SoC at the helm. Apart from the chip, the Poco X3 Pro also features a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup. For a starting price of Rs 18,999, the Poco X3 Pro offers great value, especially for mobile gamers.Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is still among the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone comes with a glass back, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera setup, and a 5020 mAh battery. It has a Snapdragon 732G SoC to take care of the performance.Realme 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 17,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back.Vivo T1 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,990. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 50MP triple-camera setup. It has a 6.58-inch 120Hz IPS LCD and comes with a water-drop notch on top.The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the only smartphone on our list that arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Priced at Rs 16,999, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a large 90Hz display, stereo speakers, and a 5,000 mAh battery.