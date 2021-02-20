Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India [February 2021]

Poco M3 | Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999. The device with 6GB of RAM features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, and a 48MP triple-camera setup. | Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999. The device with 6GB of RAM features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, and a 48MP triple-camera setup. Click here to read our Poco M3 Review

Redmi Note 9 | Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 11,999. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,020 mAh with 22.5W fast charging, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. Read our Redmi Note 9 Review here

Moto G9 Power | The Moto G9 Power price in India start at Rs 11,999. It comes with a triple-camera setup, a massive display and battery, and excellent software. Click here to check our review

Realme Narzo 20 Pro | Realme Narzo 20 Pro India price starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India comes with a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio G95. Click here to check our Realme Narzo 20 Pro review

Realme 7 | Priced at Rs 14,999, the Realme 7 is among the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M21 | Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs 13,999. For the price, users get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display, a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and an Exynos 9611 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A12 | Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India starts at Rs 12,999. It comes with a 48 quad-camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging, and a Mediatek Helio P35 processor.