Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India [February 2021]

| Realme Narzo 20 Pro India price starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India comes with a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio G95. Click here to check our Realme Narzo 20 Pro review