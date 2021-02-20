MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India [February 2021]

Here is a list of some of the best budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Poco M3 (Image: Pranav Hegde)
Poco M3 | Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999. The device with 6GB of RAM features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, and a 48MP triple-camera setup. Click here to read our Poco M3 Review.
Redmi Note 9 (Image: Pranav Hegde)
Redmi Note 9 | Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 11,999. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,020 mAh with 22.5W fast charging, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. Read our Redmi Note 9 Review here.
Moto G9 Power
Moto G9 Power | The Moto G9 Power price in India start at Rs 11,999. It comes with a triple-camera setup, a massive display and battery, and excellent software. Click here to check our review.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Image: Pranav Hegde)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro | Realme Narzo 20 Pro India price starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India comes with a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio G95. Click here to check our Realme Narzo 20 Pro review.
Realme 7 | Priced at Rs 14,999, the Realme 7 is among the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
Realme 7 | Priced at Rs 14,999, the Realme 7 is among the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
Samsung Galaxy M21 | Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs 13,999. For the price, users get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display, a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and an Exynos 9611 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy M21 | Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs 13,999. For the price, users get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display, a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and an Exynos 9611 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy A12 | Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India starts at Rs 12,999. It comes with a 48 quad-camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging, and a Mediatek Helio P35 processor.
Samsung Galaxy A12 | Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India starts at Rs 12,999. It comes with a 48 quad-camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging, and a Mediatek Helio P35 processor.
Poco M2 Pro | The Poco M2 Pro India price is set at Rs 13,999. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC. Click here to read our Poco M2 Pro review .
Poco M2 Pro | The Poco M2 Pro India price is set at Rs 13,999. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC. Click here to read our Poco M2 Pro review.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Motorola #Poco #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Feb 20, 2021 07:41 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.