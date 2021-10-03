MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Best smartphones launched in India in September 2021: iPhone 13 series, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and more

From iPhone 13 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, here are the best smartphones launched in September 2021 in India.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
Apple iPhone 13 series: Apple launched the iPhone 13 series on September 14 worldwide. The iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. Apple also launched the iPhone 13 mini at a starting price of Rs 69,900. For the Pros, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.
Apple iPhone 13 series: Apple launched the iPhone 13 series on September 14 worldwide. The iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. Apple also launched the iPhone 13 mini at a starting price of Rs 69,900. For the Pros, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.
Vivo just dropped the X70 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed two phones in the X70 series including the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. Unfortunately, Vivo dropped the vanilla X70 from its lineup in India.
Vivo just dropped the X70 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed two phones in the X70 series including the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. Unfortunately, Vivo dropped the vanilla X70 from its lineup in India. To check our Vivo X70 Pro+ review, click here.
Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India starts at Rs 35,999. The new Samsung smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery. To check our Samsung Galaxy A52s review, click here.
Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India starts at Rs 35,999. The new Samsung smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery. To check our Samsung Galaxy A52s review, click here.
The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G arrive with MediaTek chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, triple cameras on the back as well as fast-charging support. The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 19,999. The Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB/64GB model, while it is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. For more details, click here .
The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G arrive with MediaTek chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, triple cameras on the back as well as fast-charging support. The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 19,999. The Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB/64GB model, while it is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. For more details, click here.
Samsung Galaxy M52 price in India starts at Rs 26,999. The device comes with a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone also has a Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood.
Samsung Galaxy M52 price in India starts at Rs 26,999. The device comes with a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone also has a Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood.
iQOO Z5 launched in India comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM option. For specs and other details, click here.
iQOO Z5 launched in India comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM option. For specs and other details, click here.
Realme Narzo 50 series comes with two new devices. The Narzo 50A is the more powerful one among the two and is priced at Rs 11,499. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 50i, on the other hand, features a Unisoc processor under the hood and is priced at Rs 7,499.
Realme Narzo 50 series comes with two new devices. The Narzo 50A is the more powerful one among the two and is priced at Rs 11,499. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 50i, on the other hand, features a Unisoc processor under the hood and is priced at Rs 7,499.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 in India. As part of introductory offers, the phone can be purchased for Rs 17,999. It comes with a Dimensity 700 SoC, a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 in India. As part of introductory offers, the phone can be purchased for Rs 17,999. It comes with a Dimensity 700 SoC, a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Oppo launched the F19s in India in September. The phone comes with a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back. It also has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other specs include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 662 SoC and is priced at Rs 19,990.
Oppo launched the F19s in India in September. The phone comes with a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back. It also has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other specs include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 662 SoC and is priced at Rs 19,990.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 13 #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #Vivo
first published: Oct 3, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.