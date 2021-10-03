Best smartphones launched in India in September 2021: iPhone 13 series, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and more

Apple iPhone 13 series: Apple launched the iPhone 13 series on September 14 worldwide. The iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. Apple also launched the iPhone 13 mini at a starting price of Rs 69,900. For the Pros, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

Vivo just dropped the X70 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed two phones in the X70 series including the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. Unfortunately, Vivo dropped the vanilla X70 from its lineup in India. To check our Vivo X70 Pro+ review, click here

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India starts at Rs 35,999. The new Samsung smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery. To check our Samsung Galaxy A52s review, click here

The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G arrive with MediaTek chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, triple cameras on the back as well as fast-charging support. The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 19,999. The Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB/64GB model, while it is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. For more details, click here

Samsung Galaxy M52 price in India starts at Rs 26,999. The device comes with a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone also has a Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood.

iQOO Z5 launched in India comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM option. For specs and other details, click here

Realme Narzo 50 series comes with two new devices. The Narzo 50A is the more powerful one among the two and is priced at Rs 11,499. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 50i, on the other hand, features a Unisoc processor under the hood and is priced at Rs 7,499.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 in India. As part of introductory offers, the phone can be purchased for Rs 17,999. It comes with a Dimensity 700 SoC, a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate.