Best Smart TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales Live

As we head towards the end of Flipkart and Amazon's mega sales, we take a look at some of the best deals on TVs. It is worth noting that beyond the discounts, Flipkart is offering additional discounts for transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, while Amazon is offering an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

The Blaupunkt Cybersound UHD Smart TV is available at a starting price of Rs 28,999 for the 43-inch model and Rs 34,499 for the 55-inch screen size. The Cybersound TVs feature HDR10+, 50W/60W speaker outputs, Dolby Atmos, MEMC technology, Google Play, and more. The company has also announced a new 65-inch model Rs 55,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi X50 (50-inch) and X55 (55-inch) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively on Amazon India. The 65-inch Redmi X65 4K Android Smart TV will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 57,499. The TVs come with Dolby Vision, built-in Chromecast, HDR10+, Dolby Audio, 30W speaker output, and more.

Samsung’s The Frame 2021 QLED 4K TV range will set you back Rs 59,990 on Amazon India. The Frame features Quantum HDR, HDR10+, 40W speaker output, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Samsung’s budget Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV can be purchased for as low as Rs 34,990. Samsung’s Crystal TVs come with HDR10 more +, One Billion Colours, 20W speaker output, and more.

The 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K Smart Android LED TV (2021) can be purchased for Rs 50,240 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The TV comes with 4K HDR, Voice Search, a 4K X1 processor, Dolby Audio, and more. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available for as low as Rs 70,740, while the 65-inch model could be available for as low as Rs 96,740. The new Bravia TVs come with 4K HDR, Triluminos Pro, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, a 4K X1 HDR processor, Google TV, and more.

OnePlus is offering discounts across its budget Y series and U series ranges. The OnePlus U series 4K LED Android TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999 for the 50-inch model, going all the way up to Rs 66,999 for the 65-inch screen size. The OnePlus Y series HD Ready LED Smart TV will set you back Rs 15,999 on Amazon India.

TCL is offering discounts across its LED and QLED lineups. The TCL AI 4K UHD Android Smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for the 50-inch model, while the 55-inch screen size will set you back Rs 41,999. Additionally, the 55-inch 4K QLED model is also available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999. Lastly, the company’s premium Mini LED 4K TV features a starting price of Rs 1,05,999 for the 55-inch size. The TV features Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz MEMC, QLED technology, Dolby Atmos, Android 11 TV, and more.

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart LED TV will be available for as low as Rs 29,999 for the 43-inch model. The TV comes with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos, Ultra Dimming, built-in Chromecast, Android 10 TV, and more. The 50-inch Hisense Tornado TV features a discounted price of Rs 42,499. The TV features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more. It also features a six-speaker system with sound by JBL and a 102W speaker output.

The 55-inch VU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available for as low as Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. The TV features HDR10, Dolby Vision, 30W sound output, Dolby Audio, and more.

The 43-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a starting price of Rs 32,499 during Amazon’s sale. The TV range comes with a 4K quad-core processor, AI ThinQ, 4K upscaling, and more.