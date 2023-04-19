Volkswagen unveils Taigun with two variants, two Limited Editions: See Pics

1/14

At the recently concluded Volkswagen India Annual Press Conference held on April 18, VW showcased two new variants of its Taigun SUV – GT DSG and GT Plus MT. (Image: Volkswagen)

These trim levels already exist, but get new transmission options. Additionally, the company has showcased two new concepts based on these variants. (Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen hasn’t changed the design of the new variants. There are, however, two new paint schemes on offer. Introduced as the GT Edge Limited Collection, the top-spec GT Plus trim can be had in either an exclusive Deep Black Pearl or Carbon Steel Matte finish. (Image: Volkswagen)

There is also a new Lava Blue scheme for all variants of the Taigun. This shade was previously offered on the larger Tiguan SUV. (Image: Volkswagen)

Moving on to the new variant additions, Volkswagen is now offering a GT DSG trim and GT Plus MT trim. As we have mentioned before, while the trim levels have been available in the market, both get new transmission options. (Image: Volkswagen)

Previously, the lower GT was available with only a manual transmission. It has now been given the 7-speed DSG gearbox. On the other hand, the top-spec GT Plus trim, which previously had only the DSG gearbox, now gets the manual transmission option. (Image: Volkswagen)

Both the cars, however, continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre TSI engine. This four-cylinder turbo-charged petrol version is capable of producing 150 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Volkswagen)

Finally, Volkswagen also took the time to showcase two new editions of the Taigun as part of the GT Limited Collection series. The first is the Taigun Trail Concept, distinguishable thanks to more chrome garnishing and a Candy White paint scheme complete with rugged ‘trail’-inspired body graphics. (Image: Volkswagen)

Additionally, it also gets black-coloured garnishes on the doors, red accents on the ORVMs and blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. (Image: Volkswagen)

The Taigun Sport concept comes next in a Wild Cherry Red paint scheme and sporty decals along the sides. Unlike the Trail Concept, the Sport gets body coloured door garnishes, blacked-out mirrors with red accents, black trunk sill garnish, silver painted front and rear diffusers, and, finally, 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels. Both concepts are based on the standard GT trim and get the same 1.5-litre engine. (Image: Volkswagen)

The transmission options, however, differ with the Trail getting the 6-speed Manual and the Sport Concept getting the 7-Speed DSG gearbox. (Image: Volkswagen)

The new GT DSG and GT Plus MT variants are expected to be launched soon and prices will be announced then. For context, the GT MT variant is currently priced at Rs 16.26 lakh while the GT Plus DSG variant costs Rs 19.06 lakh. With this in mind, we can expect a price point around Rs 17-18 lakh for both variants. (Image: Volkswagen)

As for the limited edition Taigun Sport Concept and Trail Concept, a market launch is expected from June 2023. (Image: Volkswagen)

Rivals for the Volkswagen Taigun at the moment is fairly stiff, especially considering the upcoming compact SUVs such as the Tata Curvv and the new Honda SUV. Other rivals include the all-time favourite Hyundai Creta as well as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos. (Image: Volkswagen)

