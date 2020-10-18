Triumph Trident Streetfighter: Check out the British manufacturer's cheapest motorcycle to be unveiled on October 30

Showcased as a concept merely months ago, a production-ready variant of Triumph Trident Streetfighter was spotted testing just recently. Now, the company is all set for a launch as well. Moneycontrol News Triumph Motorcycles is almost done with what will be the cheapest motorcycle in the British company’s lineup, the Trident. (Image source: Triumph) Showcased as a concept merely months ago, a production-ready variant was spotted testing just recently. Now, the company is all set for a launch as well. (Image source: Triumph) Officially, nothing about the bike has been revealed yet except for the general silhouette of the bike in complete white and in a camouflage that doesn’t really hide the bike save, maybe, for its paint scheme. (Image source: Triumph) The Triumph Trident will be a full-blown streetfighter complete with a big tank, wide handlebars, stepped up seat and an exposed frame. (Image source: Triumph) Powering the bike is expected to be a 660cc engine from the Street Triple S but we will have to wait for actual figures. On the Street Triple S, the inline three-cylinder engine churns out 95 PS and 66 Nm. (Image source: Triumph) The all-new Triumph Trident is set for an unveiling on October 30 while the launch is expected to take place in early 2021. (Image source: Triumph) As for India, a possible 2021-end or early-2022 unveiling can be expected. Pricing, as we mentioned, should be cheaper than the rest of Triumph’s lineup. (Image source: Triumph) First Published on Oct 18, 2020 05:21 pm