Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph Trident Streetfighter: Check out the British manufacturer's cheapest motorcycle to be unveiled on October 30

Showcased as a concept merely months ago, a production-ready variant of Triumph Trident Streetfighter was spotted testing just recently. Now, the company is all set for a launch as well.

Moneycontrol News
Trident is almost done with what will be the cheapest motorcycle in the British company’s lineup, the Trident. (Image source: Triumph)

Showcased as a concept merely months ago, a production-ready variant was spotted testing just recently. Now, the company is all set for a launch as well. (Image source: Triumph)

Officially, nothing about the bike has been revealed yet except for the general silhouette of the bike in complete white and in a camouflage that doesn’t really hide the bike save, maybe, for its paint scheme. (Image source: Triumph)

The Triumph Trident will be a full-blown streetfighter complete with a big tank, wide handlebars, stepped up seat and an exposed frame. (Image source: Triumph)

Powering the bike is expected to be a 660cc engine from the Street Triple S but we will have to wait for actual figures. On the Street Triple S, the inline three-cylinder engine churns out 95 PS and 66 Nm. (Image source: Triumph)

The all-new Triumph Trident is set for an unveiling on 30 of October while the launch is expected to take place early in 2021. (Image source: Triumph)

As for India, a possible 2021-end or early-2022 can be expected. Pricing, as we mentioned, should be cheaper than the rest of Triumph’s lineup. (Image source: Triumph)

First Published on Oct 18, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Auto #Slideshow #Technology #Triumph Motorcycles #Triumph Trident

