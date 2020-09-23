Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV launched: Check price, engine, interiors and other details

Toyota launched its compact SUV Urban Cruiser on September 23. Check out the prices, variants, engines and other details Swaraj Baggonkar Toyota Urban Cruiser price starts at Rs 8.4 lakh for the base manual variant and goes up to Rs 11.3 lakh for the top-end automatic variant. Bookings of the Urban Cruiser were opened on August 22 at a booking amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries begin in mid-October (Image: Toyota) The Urban Cruiser will be available in three variants with manual and automatic transmission option on each variant. The automatic variants get a lithium-ion battery pack for enhanced fuel-efficiency, claims Toyota (Image: Toyota) The Toyota Urban Cruiser has enhanced features such as a Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay, smartphone-based navigation, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic inside rearview mirror. (Image: Toyota) The engine powering the Urban Cruiser is a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generating a peak power of 77kW. The same engine is found on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. No diesel engine option is available. (Image: Toyota) Toyota claims the Urban Cruiser returns a fuel efficiency of 18.76 kmpl for the automatic variant and 17.03 kmpl for the manual variant. The Urban Cruiser is backed by a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes earlier. (Image: Toyota) The Urban Cruiser comes with dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps and split LED tail lamps. Push-button start and automatic air conditioning will be standard across all variants. The SUV will be offered in nine colours including three dual-tones. (Image: Toyota) Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio, ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System, Anti-Pinch Driver Side Power Window are some of the features on the Urban Cruiser. (Image: Toyota) The Urban Cruiser is part of the product sourcing deal Toyota had signed with Suzuki Motor Corporation. This is the second product after the Glanza premium hatchback which is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Toyota) First Published on Sep 23, 2020 02:06 pm