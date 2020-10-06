Top-10 SUVs in September: Hyundai Creta retains top spot followed by Kia Sonet

SUV’s have been doing well in the Indian market. The big car trend has been picking up for a while so, and here is the list of the top-selling SUVs in the month of September. Moneycontrol News SUV’s have been doing well in the Indian market. The big car trend has been picking up for a while in our market and this has led to new international brands bringing in their SUVs as well. Prominent among them is Kia which has done better than most existing brands despite being one of the newest entrants into India. Here is the list of the top-selling SUVs in the month of September. Hyundai Creta | Rs 9.82 lakh | With sales of 12,325 units, the Hyundai Creta has been a favourite among Indian customers for a long time now and has consistently ranked among the best-selling cars overall as well. Kia Sonet | Rs 6.71 lakh | The Kia Sonet is the absolute newest entrant and has already ranked number two despite being available for less than a month. Kia has managed to make sales of 9,266 units of the Kia Sonet. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Rs 7.34 lakh | Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza offers decent competition to the Hyundai Creta but with sales of 9,153 units, it still didn't manage to beat the Korean carmaker’s sales. Kia Seltos | Rs 9.89 lakh | With a sale figure of 9,076 units since launch, the Seltos is yet another one of Kia SUVs that features on the list. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Rs 3.70 lakh | Now, a lot of you might contend this, but Maruti Suzuki has listed the S-Presso in their SUVs segment and so, sales of 9,000 units has it standing in fifth place. The S-Presso is also by far the cheapest car on this list. Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.75 lakh | Another Hyundai to make the list is the Venue with sales of 8,469 units. Tata Nexon | Rs 6.99 lakh | Next is the Tata Nexon, stiffly in competition with the Creta, Brezza and the Seltos. 6,007 units were sold in September. Mahindra Bolero | Rs 8.8 lakh | With sales of 5,797 units, Mahindra’s Bolero is mainly used as a people mover. Nonetheless, the SUV has done better than the rest of Mahindra’s SUVs so far. Renault Triber | Probably an MPV crossover, the Renault Triber does look the part to be an SUV. Coming in ninth place, 4,151 units were sold last month. Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 7.95 lakh | The Mahindra XUV300 despite being 10th on this list gets the highest safety rating that Global NCAP has to offer for adult occupants. Even child safety is rated at four stars. 3,700 units of the XUV300 were sold in September. First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:51 pm