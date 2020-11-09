172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|top-10-selling-sedans-for-october-2020-hyundai-aura-posts-302-growth-year-on-year-6093001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top-10 selling sedans for October 2020; Hyundai Aura posts 302% growth year-on-year

Here's October 2020's top-performing sedans.

Moneycontrol News
While the auto industry is growing fairly well post the lockdown, unlike the SUV and hatchback segments, the sedans seem to have been stuck in a rut. Here are the top-10 performing sedans for the month of October.

While the auto industry is growing fairly well post the lockdown, unlike the SUV and hatchback segments, the sedans seem to have been stuck in a rut. Here are the top-10 performing sedans for the month of October.

Toyota Yaris | 373 | With sales of 373 units, the Toyota Yaris has underperformed both year-on-year as well as month-on-month although marginally. In October last year, Toyota racked up sales of 382 Yaris while September, 2020 accounted for 377 units.

Toyota Yaris | 373 | With sales of 373 units, the Toyota Yaris has underperformed both year-on-year as well as month-on-month although marginally. In October last year, Toyota racked up sales of 382 Yaris while September, 2020 accounted for 377 units.

Ford Aspire | 446 | Another similar story for the Ford Apire. However, with sales of 446 units, the difference is more than marginal. October 2019’s number stands at 519 units while September, 2020’s at 539 which are drops of 14 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Ford Aspire | 446 | Another similar story for the Ford Aspire. However, with sales of 446 units, the difference is more than marginal. October 2019’s number stands at 519 units while September, 2020’s at 539 which are drops of 14 percent and 17 percent respectively.

<strong>Skoda Rapid</strong> | 1,024 | Skoda Rapid on the other hand has done better in terms of sale. With October sales number at 1,024 units compared to last year's 815 for the same month, while September’s number stood at 907, an increase of 26 percent and 13 percent respectively.

Skoda Rapid | 1,024 | Skoda Rapid on the other hand has done better in terms of sale. With October sales number at 1,024 units in comparison to last year's 815 for the same month, while September’s number stood at 907, the model registered an increase of 26 percent and 13 percent respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | 1,422 | Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz, too, has done worse on both fronts. 1,422 units sold in October 2020. But, October, 2019’s number stands at 2,371 units a drop of 40 percent and September, 2020’s at 1,534 units, a drop of 7 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | 1,422 | Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz, too, has done worse on both fronts. 1,422 units sold in October 2020. But, October, 2019’s number stands at 2,371 units a drop of 40 percent and September, 2020’s at 1,534 units, a drop of 7 percent.

Tata Tigor | 1,501 | Tata’s entry level sedan, the Tigor has managed to do better than its October, 2019’s 1,152 units and September, 2020’s 1,406 number. The sedan managed growths of 30 percent and 7 percent respectively, with sales of 1,501 sales in October, 2020.

Tata Tigor | 1,501 | Tata’s entry level sedan, the Tigor has managed to do better than its October, 2019’s figure of 1,152 units and September, 2020’s 1,406 number. The sedan managed growth of 30 percent and 7 percent respectively, with sales of 1,501 sales in October, 2020.

Hyundai Verna | 2,166 | Again marginally, but the Hyundai Verna has also on degrown from last year’s as well as last month’s numbers, posting 2,166 sales in October, 2020.

Hyundai Verna | 2,166 | Again marginally, but the Hyundai Verna has also degrown from last year’s as well as last month’s numbers, posting 2,166 sales in October, 2020.

Honda City | 4,124 | Sales for the Honda City however, has managed to grow in triple digits when compared on a year-on-year basis. Growing 119 percent from last year, Honda posted sales of 4,124 units. It has also grown 52 percent over September’s sales.

Honda City | 4,124 | Sales for the Honda City however, has managed to grow in triple digits when compared on a year-on-year basis. Growing 119 percent from last year, Honda posted sales of 4,124 units. It has also grown 52 percent over September’s sales.

Honda Amaze | 4,709 | The Honda Amaze again does badly on both fronts. Showing declines of 8 percent and 13 percent from October 2019 and September 2020 respectively, Honda sold 4,709 units last month.

Honda Amaze | 4,709 | The Honda Amaze again did badly on both fronts. Showing declines of 8 percent and 13 percent from October 2019 and September 2020 respectively, Honda sold 4,709 units last month.

Hyundai Aura | 5,577 | Hyundai Aura has managed to grow even more than Honda City with 302 percent growth from October 2019 with sales of 5,577 units last month. In September 2020, the Aura posted sales of 3,882 units, a growth of 44 percent.

Hyundai Aura | 5,577 | Hyundai Aura has managed to grow even more than Honda City with 302 percent growth from October 2019 with sales of 5,577 units last month. In September 2020, the Aura posted sales of 3,882 units, a growth of 44 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 17,675 | The Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes the top spot in sedans with a sales of 17,675 units and while this is a growth of 26 percent from September, the numbers have decline by 10 percent from October last year.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 17,675 | The Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes the top spot in sedans with sales of 17,675 units and while this is a growth of 26 percent from September, the numbers have declined by 10 percent from October last year.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology #Toyota

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.