Top-10 best selling cars in September 2020: Maruti Suzuki dominates charts once again

Maruti Suzuki absolutely dominated in terms of sales with the top-6 cars belonging to the company. Here are the top-10 best-selling cars in September. Moneycontrol News With the month of September just gone by, Indian auto maker, Maruti Suzuki absolutely dominated in terms of sales with the top-6 cars belonging to the company. Here are the top-10 best-selling cars in September. Maruti Suzuki Swift | The Maruti Suzuki Swift made sales of 22,643, a 75 percent growth over last year’s 12,934 number. The Swift also retains its top position from August’s numbers. Maruti Suzuki Baleno | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno managed to climb several places from August 2020’s sixth position selling 19,433 in September. The Baleno also managed to grow 75 percent from September 2019’s sales of 11,420. Maruti Suzuki Alto | Dropping down one rank, the Maruti Suzuki Alto garnered 18,246 unit sales. This is still a growth of 21 percent over September 2019’s number of 15,079 units. Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Selling 17,581 units, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR dropped down one rank from August 2020’s 13,770 unit sales. This is also still an improvement of 50 percent over last year’s numbers. Maruti Suzuki Dzire | With a sales number of 13,988 the Maruti Suzuki did see an uptick on a month-on-month basis. However in September, last year, the car managed to make 15,662 sales, basically a drop of 11 percent this year. Hyundai Creta | With a massive jump of 82 percent, the Hyundai Creta managed to make 12,325 sales. Same time, last year, Hyundai managed to sell only 6,641 units. Maruti Suzuki Eeco | Rising up from the number 10 position last month, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 11,220 units of the Eeco. This is a 13 percent rise from last year’s 9,949 units. Hyundai Grand i10 | The Hyundai Grand i10 stays at the same eight position with a sale of 10,385 units. This also amounts to a rise of 11 percent over last year. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well retains its ninth position on the list with a sale of 9,982 units, still a rise of 59 percent over 6284 sales last year. Hyundai i20 Elite | The Hyundai i20 elite managed to make this list this month clocking in sales of 9,852 units, a rise of 27 percent over August, 2019’s number of 7,765 units, but a marginal 3 percent decline over September, 2019’s 10,141 number. First Published on Oct 4, 2020 01:22 pm